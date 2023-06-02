“Soulmates”: The Kardashians fans react to Scott Disick jokingly asking Khloe out on a date in season 3 episode 2

The Kardashians season 3 is currently streaming on Hulu. The current season saw the return of a cast member that has been a part of the family for many years now but hasn’t always been on the good side of the clan or the fans. Scott Disick returned this season after being absent from season 2, which fans have been excited about.

In episode 2 of the season, fans saw Scott ask Khloe out on a date, seemingly jokingly but the two have always had a comfortable friendship which was quite evident during Keeping Up With The Kardashians over the years.

Fans reacted to the segment of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and the father of her children asking out her sister on camera and while some believed it was inappropriate, others called Khloe and Scott “soulmates.”

Fans are rooting for Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian to be a couple

In the latest episode of The Kardashians season 3, titled, Don’t Want It, Don’t Need It, I’m Done, which aired on June 1, 2023, fans saw Scott Disick jokingly ask out Khloe Kardashian.

Scott jokes about going on a date with Khloe lol #TheKardashians

While Scott was absent from season 2, his presence in season 3 has been appreciated. Although most of Scott’s traits that made him unlikeable have changed, one thing that has stayed constant is his equation with Khloe.

During the episode, the two were seen having a conversation and Scott jokingly asked Khloe out on a date. He told her that The Kardashians cast member should go on a date with him to see what it’s like.

While Khloe was shocked by the proposal, he told her that it would be good practice until she was ready to get out there again.

Khloe said:

"I’m just going to be honest with you, if I went on a date with anyone who hacked the way you did, I would leave during the date. Like I can’t handle that."

Fans took to Twitter to react to the interaction and stated that the two would make a great couple and called them soulmates and that, nothing beats the “Lord and Khloe’s shenanigans.” Fans stated that Koutrney’s ex asking out her sister is “sending” them and that they would die for that.

I'm sorry but they would of made a great couple

Scott even joking about him and Khloe going on a date is sending me. I would die for that #TheKardashians

#TheKardashians I swear Scott secretly has a thing for Khloe. Why would you ask her on a date (joking or not) when shes practically like a sister. Just gross. Some of the things hes said to her in the past, also inappropriate

I love how the public asked for Scott and they are giving us Scott. nothing beats the Lord and Khloé's shenanigans #thekardashians

Khloe and Scott’s friendship over the years has seen some ups and downs. While the two didn’t get off on the right foot as The Kardashians season 3 star took a while warming up to him due to her protectiveness of her sister, the two are now extremely close.

During KUWTK, fans often saw the two indulge in pranks together targeted at other cast members, including Kris Jenner.

They have been each other’s cheerleaders and support on and off social media. When news of Tristan’s infidelity broke out in 2021, Scott sent Khloe a bouquet of pink roses and has always been a hype man for her on Instagram.

The Kardashians season 3 returns for another episode next week on Thursday on Hulu.

