“Grandma Vibes”: Why are fans slamming Kourtney Kardashian’s Easter outfit?

Reality star-entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian once again garnered headlines, but this time she's been criticized for her recent Easter outfit. The 43-year-old star and her big family gathered together on Sunday, April 9, to celebrate the festival wherein the former wore a rose-colored ensemble that didn’t sit well with fans.

The Lemme founder is known for her gothic looks and trendy dark-themed outfits, leaving netizens disappointed with her recent dress, as many felt she gave “Grandma vibes.”

Fans slammed Kourtney for her Easter outfit (Image via @kardashiansocial/Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian is currently the newlywed in her famous family; she and now-husband Travis Barker have been married three times since last year. The duo first tied the knot on May 15, 2022, and then on May 22, 2022, in Italy. Their third wedding took place on April 4, 2022, after Travis performed at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

"She looks old": Kourtney Kardashian’s Easter 2023 outfit explained as it leaves netizens disappointed

An Instagram account, @kardashiansocial, posted photos of Kourtney Kardashian from Easter 2023, wherein the Poosh founder could be seen wearing a rose pink skirt blouse. The top featured a deep neck and a ruffly front tie with full-length arms, while the pencil floor-length skirt featured floral-prints all-over.

Her “platinum blonde bob” was pulled up in a bun and she finished her look with wide sunglasses. Netizens didn’t find the outfit classy and slammed Kourtney in the post’s comment section. Take a look at some of the fans’ remarks:

Kourtney Kardashian slammed for her Easter outfit (Image via kardashiansocial/Instagram)

Fans also criticized her hairstyle:

Kourtney Kardashian slammed for her Easter outfit (Image via kardashiansocial/Instagram)

A day before, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted in Palm Springs with her Travis Barker as she donned a “classic running-errands outfit,” consisting of an oversized Madonna-printed T-shirt with leopard-print shorts and camel-colored long boots, according to Glamour.

Similar to her Easter look, Kourtney Kardashian finished her errands look with the same sunglasses and hairstyle.

Kourtney Kardashian is known for wearing multiple classy and glamorous outfits, many of which involve a gothic theme, which is why her recent simple Easter outfit left fans disappointed.

How did the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrate Easter 2023?

The popular socialite family shared their Easter 2023 celebration with their fans via social media. Aside from Kim Kardashian, sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie posted photos from their Sunday celebration on Instagram. Most of the family members gathered at mom Kris Jenner’s La Quinta mansion.

Kylie Jenner wore a vintage, green Jean-Paul Gaultier gown, while Kendall donned a sleek gray dress. The former posted pictures of her kids’ Easter baskets, while Khloe’s Instagram posts were also all about her children. She shared several photos of the family celebration where her sisters' kids got together to play some fun games and decorate cakes.

The day before Easter, Kris shared many old pictures of her family when the five sisters were toddlers.

While Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie shared their Easter celebrations with the world, Kim Kardashian posted photos and videos from work. She recently shared a trailer for her upcoming TV series.

The entrepreneur will star in Emma Roberts’ American Horror Story season 12. Speaking about her casting to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy stated:

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

In addition to the horror drama series, Kim will next be seen in Hulu’s The Kardashians season 3 alongside her sisters, which is set to premiere on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes