What did Jomoine Zigler do? Kim Kardashian’s alleged stalker reportedly arrested over TRO violation

On Friday, February 17, 2023, the alleged stalker of Kim Kardashian was reportedly detained after violating his temporary restraining order and entering her gated community. A few media agencies have reported that the name of the stalker is Jomone Victor Zigler, who approached quite close to Kardashian’s home but did not set foot on her property.

According to reports, Kim Kardashian called the authorities, and Zigler was subsequently detained for minor violations of a protective order by the LA Sheriff's Department. Kim Kardashian took a restraining order against Jomoine Zigler last month when the reality star reported that the alleged stalker showed up at her home multiple times and called his wife.

At the same time, Kardashian claimed that the stalker had sent her a diamond ring. Additionally, authorities stated that Zigler had previously sent Kim a hotel room key and that he had a criminal background, as he allegedly owned weapons.

How old is Jamonie Victor Zigler? More details about Kim Kardashian’s alleged stalker explored

Kim approached the authorities for a restraining order against Zigler last month and claimed that he visited Kardashian’s house multiple times. The SKIMS owner also claimed that the alleged stalker made inappropriate gestures towards the reality star. Allegedly, his social media is also full of Kim’s pictures. At the same time, he has posted many pictures of Kim on his phone’s wallpaper.

Talking about the stalker, Jomonie Victor Zigler is a 28-year-old man who belongs to California. Furthermore, in her report against Zigler, Kim claimed that he had a criminal history, which often caused her emotional distress. Kardashian also highlighted many social media posts made by the alleged stalker that were marked "explicit" by the authorities.

The judge granted Kardashian a temporary restraining order against Zigler after she reported him to the authorities. Although a court hearing is scheduled for next month, the alleged stalker has already been detained after allegedly trying to approach Kim's property. Furthermore, according to Zigler's alleged Instagram account, he is also obsessed with Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee.

On the other hand, Kardashian also claimed that on many of his social media handles, Ziggler has added “married @kimkardashian” to his bio.

Stalker referred to Kim Kardashian as his "wife" at many social media platforms. (Image via Twitter)

It is not the first time Kim Kardashian has had to take a restraining order against someone. In 2022, the reality star also took a restraining order against a man named Andre Persaud, who showed up at Kardashian’s house with weapons.

The man was given a 5-year restraining order in Los Angeles. Furthermore, he was also ordered not to contact Kim or her family. He was also asked not to come within 100 yards of her.

