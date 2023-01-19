How much is Princess Diana's amethyst cross pendant worth? Netizens troll Kim Kardashian for historic purchase

Kim Kardashian is “keeping up” with the royals, as she just purchased Princess Diana’s iconic amethyst-and-diamond cross necklace for $197,453. The SKIMS owner purchased the late royal's amethyst pendant, called the 'Attallah Cross,' from the fine arts company's auction on Wednesday, January 18.

Sotheby’s, the company that arranged the auction, later released a statement claiming that a representative for Kardashian beat out three more bidders for the necklace that was created by the jewelry company Garrard in 1920s.

Omid Scobie @scobie @KimKardashian has bought a pendant previously worn by Princess Diana. The amethyst and diamond-encrusted Attallah crucifix was created by @GarrardLondon and apparently loaned to Diana by its owner several times. @sothebys confirm that it sold today by auction for $197,453. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… .@KimKardashian has bought a pendant previously worn by Princess Diana. The amethyst and diamond-encrusted Attallah crucifix was created by @GarrardLondon and apparently loaned to Diana by its owner several times. @sothebys confirm that it sold today by auction for $197,453. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rVRUrKxO8F

Sotheby’s informed:

"It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the Princess, and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now.”

The auction company reveals that Kim Kardashian purchased Princess Diana's necklace for “double its pre-auction estimate”

As Kardashian purchased Princess of Wale's famous pendant for a whopping $197,453, the auction company, Sotheby’s claimed that the necklace was purchased for "double its pre-auction estimate." Reportedly, the pendant is made of 5.25 carat circular-cut diamonds. Speaking about the piece, Sotheby's London Head of Jewelry, Kristian Spofforth, stated:

"This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion, or indeed both. We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name."

Kim Kardashian purchased Princess Diana's iconic amethyst-and-diamond cross necklace for $197,453 at an auction on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. (Image via Sotheby's)

Spofforth also claimed that the pendant is “symbolic of the princess’s growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewelry choices,” hence, this is what makes it even more special.

Furthermore, People confirmed that a source close to Kardashian has mentioned that she is honored to have Princess Diana's royal necklace. The source claimed:

“The beautiful cross pendant will be added to her growing collection of jewellery, pieces that were once worn or owned by strong, iconic women who have inspired Kim.”

Princess Diana was seen wearing the amethyst pendant on a number of occasions. The most prominent one remains the Birthright's 1987 London charity gala, where the late royal turned up to support the organization's humanitarian work for those in pregnancy and childbirth.

However, this is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has shown interest in a piece of the past that has been an iconic fashion collectible. The reality star was seen in Marilyn Monroe's iconic nude embellished dress at the Met Gala 2022.

Reportedly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lost 16 lbs to fit into the gown, which was loaned to her from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum.

The iconic dress was worn by Marilyn Monroe when she performed Happy Birthday to then US President John F Kennedy, back in 1962.

