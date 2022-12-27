“Class”: Netizens support Kim Kardashian as she tearfully addresses co-parenting with Kanye on IRL podcast

Kim Kardashian recently appeared on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, where she opened up about a number of things. She also spoke about co-parenting with Kanye West.
Reflecting on the whole co-parenting dynamic, she claimed:
“No matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face."
Kim, who shares four kids, namely, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West, talked about how she protected him in the eyes of the kids. She said:
"So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."
She also claimed that she will protect her kids for as long as she can. However, she soon became teary-eyed when she talked about how hard co-parenting can be. She said:
"It's hard. S**t like co-parenting, it's really f**king hard."
Netizens have been praising Kardashian since the podcast interview came out. One of the social media users said:
“Class: Knowing you can, but deciding you won't.”
Netizens stand with Kim Kardashian after she talked about how hard it has been to protect the kids
With the controversies revolving around Kanye, Kim Kardashian claims to have restricted the kids in a way that they do not get to know about any of Kanye’s actions.
Kim seems to have won hearts after she talked about the same in the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. Many social media users came forward and claimed that Kim is indeed a good mother.
Additionally, others praised her for being “level-headed” and caring about “what’s best for her children.”
Others also appreciated Kim Kardashian for not bashing Kanye publicly.
Many social media users also went ahead and claimed how despite not being a “fan of the Kardashian clan,” they still have respect for the mother of four. A comment read:
“As much as im not a fan of the Kardashian clan . I will say THIS is what I can respect ! Don’t bash the other parent keep those kids kids for as long as you can . This world is cruel and Im sure Kim and Ye want the BEST for them.”
Kardashian also spoke about her beautiful relationship with her father, Robert Kardashian, Sr.
During the podcast, Kim Kardashian discussed her dynamic with her father, and how it has impacted Kim and Kanye’s relationship with the kids. She said:
"I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them."
Furthermore, Kim Kardashian also talked about not bringing “bad energy” to the kids. She said:
"So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That's real heavy, heavy grown-up sh*t. And they're not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we'll have those conversations."
Kim Kardashian's interview came after a series of controversies surrounding Kanye West. From the Balenciaga fiasco to the anti-Semitic comments, the road has surely been tough for West, but Kim, his ex-wife, is making sure that his relationship with his kids does not change because of the same.