"I am so heartbroken”: Kris Jenner shares emotional tribute as Tristan Thompson’s mother passes away

Kris Jenner released a statement on Instagram announcing the sudden passing of Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson. She posted a slideshow of images showcasing the late Mrs. Thompson featuring Tristan and Khloe as well.

Tristan and Khloe share two children, meaning that the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Mrs. Thompson share grandchildren. The former couple has a 4-year-old daughter named True, and a son whose name is yet to be revealed.

In the emotional post, Jenner shared the news and sent condolences to Andrea's four sons. The post said in part:

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel.”

Andrea Thompson with her four sons. (Image via nba.com)

"Rest in peace beautiful angel": Kris Jenner's note for the late Andrea Thompson

Kris Jenner penned down a touching statement on the qualities that made Andrea a wonderful grandmother. She spoke about her selflessness and dedication and stated that she would miss her dearly. In the post, she included several throwback images and captioned them:

"You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother."

She continued:

"I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel."

Several publications reported that Andrea went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for a heart attack. While there, medics were unable to resuscitate her and she, unfortunately, passed away. Tristan, 31, and his ex, Khloé Kardashian, 38, flew privately from Los Angeles to Toronto so that the NBA champion could be with his family.

Tristan and Khloe had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2017 to 2021, which also included a series of cheating scandals involving Tristan. The duo has decided to co-parent their 4-year-old daughter and their newborn son, whom they welcomed via surrogacy.

Tristan, Khloe, and their daughter, True (Image via Instagram/Khloekardashian)

Despite the drama between Tristan and Khloe, the Kardashians have always been close to the Thompsons - and more importantly, Kris Jenner and Andrea Thompson have been close, as evident by the Instagram post. Khloe Kardashian also stood by their family as she joined Tristan in Toronto.

A source confirmed to E! News that Kris Jenner, Khloe, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been helping the Thompson family navigate through this tough time. The source said:

"Like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need. Tristan is the father of Khloe's kids, and she and her entire family will always be there for him."

Neither Tristan Thompson nor Khloe Kardashian have released a statement regarding the passing of Andrea Thompson.

