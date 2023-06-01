"Ppl are just complaining": Fans defend the Kardashian family after Kim and Khloe address criticism of The Kardashians 

Popular reality television series The Kardashians season 3 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. It documented the Kardashian family members navigating personal and professional commitments, while also dealing with strained relationships, working their way around criticism, and addressing some family drama throughout the course of the episode.
On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim, and her sister Khloe Kardashian, alongside Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, Scott Disick were seen discussing the various criticisms they received after the second season aired last year. The cast reflected on the topics covered and contemplated on how much they had shared with viewers and loyal fans of the franchise.
The family addresses criticism openly on The Kardashians season 3
The Kardashian family has been known to provide their fans a look into their personal and professional lives for over two decades. They started off with their legendary E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and are now bringing the glitz, glamor, fashion, and drama with Hulu's The Kardashians.
The reality show has seen two successful seasons already and is currently airing the third season. This week's episode saw Kim, Khloe, and Scott discuss a review of the previous season of the show and pointing out statements made, which included them not sharing every bit of detail of their lives.
Kim read the review to her fellow family members and started off with the argument that Khloe didn't reveal much about her entire surrogacy process when she had her second child with ex Tristan Thompson and the latter's cheating scandal. The article expressed that the family's first season was "close to the present."
In a confessional on The Kardashians, Kim gave her opinion on criticisms about Khloe not sharing what she went through with Tristan. She said:
“I like to read things to be up on what people are trying to say. I love getting the feedback from everyone..There was an article about season 2 that said Khloé didn’t give enough with her Tristan (Thompson) situation. First of all, we filmed everything. She shared everything.”
Khloe, for her part, expressed reasons for why she didn't share a lot about the surrogacy process before her son's arrival. Season 2 of The Kardashians aired its premiere episode showcasing the birth of her second son Tatum Thompson. The Good American founder expressed that she was extremely vulnerable throughout the process, and was trying to process it herself.
Khloe said:
"I wasn’t admitting it to myself with what was happening and I made it very clear. I have no guilt because I show so much of my life. I open up and I do it in a very vulnerable and good way... No matter what show we are on or what season, it is the same old.”
Kim also addressed criticisms levied against her in the article. With regards to her ex-husband Kanye West not being an active cast member of the show, the SKIMS founder expressed she was helpless about the situation and couldn't send cameras to the rapper's place when he wasn't ready for being filmed.
The Kardashians star further said:
“You can’t film someone that isn’t a cast member and doesn’t have aspirations of being on a reality show. Bottom line. I talk about him and I will talk about my coparenting struggles but from my point of view.”
Kim also expressed her desire to bring her now-ex boyfriend Pete Davidson on the show. The reality star revealed that she spoke to the comedian about appearing on the series and had a "conversation right away" about what he was getting himself into, before debuting him.
When Scott Disick asked The Kardashians cast members if they ever wanted to end the show, Kim said:
"I just love doing this show because I look at it as an opportunity to help people with what they are going through...Khloé and I we give real content. I just think our show is what made us. I will always want to film and give us our all.”
Fans defend Kim and Khloe against criticism of The Kardashians
The Kardashian family has been part of their fans' lives for a long time and viewers are extremely interested to know what is going on with them. The past two seasons of the Hulu show have already documented some drama, and the family is bringing it all with the third installment, giving fans quality content.
