"Tristan ruined her experience": Fans blame Tristan Thompson for Khloe's bad pregnancy experience in The Kardashians season 3

The Kardashians recently aired the pilot episode of its season 3, which featured Khloe Kardashian’s newborn baby, Tatum, and focused on her journey welcoming him via surrogacy. During the episode that aired on Thursday, May 25, she opened up about struggling to connect with the baby and even called the progress a “mindf*ck.”

She was backed up by sister Kim Kardashian, who stated that having a baby via a surrogate is different than birthing it, adding that there is a difference when the baby is in your belly and can feel your real heart. She continued:

"Think about it. It touches your organs. There’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that."

Kathleen @TheKatchlorette #TheKardashians How sad that Khloe can’t connect with her son Tatum. Tristan ruined her experience of having a baby again. How sad that Khloe can’t connect with her son Tatum. Tristan ruined her experience of having a baby again. 😤 #TheKardashians

Fans chimed in about Khloe’s struggles on social media; while some did not agree with the sister’s thought process about surrogacy, they regardless showed her ample support online. Many further blamed Khloe's ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson, for ruining her experience, adding that it is indeed sad that she can’t connect with Tatum.

"It's the Tristan situation making her feel this way": Fans blame Tristan for Khloe’s struggles in The Kardashians season 3

In the premiere epiosde of The Kardashians season 3, fans finally got to know Khloe Kardashian’s baby boy’s name. She named her son Tatum because she wanted him to share the initial 'T' with his elder sister, True, and father Tristan.

Season 2 of the Hulu show saw Khloe finding out about Tristan impregnating another woman soon after receiving news that her surrogate had conceived Tatum. The news broke her heart and things got tougher for her over the year as she battled health issues, including melanoma.

Fans took to social media to show their support after The Kardashians season 3 episode 1 aired, which saw the reality star-entrepreneur opening up about her struggles regarding connecting with the baby after bringing him home. Fans believe that Tristan’s infidelity plays a huge part in how her bond with Tatum is affected. They stated that while a lot of women feel a little disconnected with the babies they welcome via surrogate, “the Tristan situation” adds to why she’s feeling this particular way.

Fans further added that they thought she was going to name him “Tristan junior” and added that she shouldn’t have had another baby with Tristan, which was fueled by the desperation to have “the same baby daddy,” calling the situation “tragic.” One person wrote that a break up with the baby's father as he has a child with another woman in the middle of a surrogacy would make the bonding process harder.

Lady Brown @KellsValentia Khloe getting shamed has really affected her. Although what she is saying has been said by plenty women that they struggle with the connection when it comes to their surrogate babies but the truth is it's the Tristan situation making her feel this way #TheKardashians Khloe getting shamed has really affected her. Although what she is saying has been said by plenty women that they struggle with the connection when it comes to their surrogate babies but the truth is it's the Tristan situation making her feel this way #TheKardashians

Di Helleng 2.0 @Todi_M2 🏽but it’s Tatum that’s a cute name Why did KHLOE keep her sons name a secret for so long ? I was expecting her to name him Tristan Junior or something🏽but it’s Tatum that’s a cute name #TheKardashians Why did KHLOE keep her sons name a secret for so long ? I was expecting her to name him Tristan Junior or something 😭✋🏽but it’s Tatum that’s a cute name #TheKardashians

MandiLaurenNowitz @3icecubes I knew Khloe was kitty connected to the baby. I don’t think it’s surrogacy, it’s because she is not with Tristan so she’s so obsessed with that! #thekardashians I knew Khloe was kitty connected to the baby. I don’t think it’s surrogacy, it’s because she is not with Tristan so she’s so obsessed with that! #thekardashians

Martina Kardashian @KardashGoddess @khloekardashian khloé is so strong. i love how vulnerable she is about the surrogacy process and that she shares this with us 🤍 love you khlo! #TheKardashians khloé is so strong. i love how vulnerable she is about the surrogacy process and that she shares this with us 🤍 love you khlo! #TheKardashians @khloekardashian

Reid Ascot @ReidAscot #TheKardashians A break up with the father of the baby as he has a child with another woman in the middle of a surrogacy would make the bonding process harder too. #Khloe A break up with the father of the baby as he has a child with another woman in the middle of a surrogacy would make the bonding process harder too. #Khloe #TheKardashians

Alison @happilyeveralis #TheKardashians Wow the humility and courage for Khloe to speak truth about surrogacy. Wow the humility and courage for Khloe to speak truth about surrogacy. 🙏 #TheKardashians

Hate Account for Bravo Toms @larsasfeetpics Khloe has been through a lot of trauma and it's manifested itself now as just a numbness. It's very, very sad to hear her talk about her sons birth this way. But i applaud her honesty and transparency #TheKardashians Khloe has been through a lot of trauma and it's manifested itself now as just a numbness. It's very, very sad to hear her talk about her sons birth this way. But i applaud her honesty and transparency #TheKardashians

What happened in the season premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians?

The premiere of The Kardashians season 3 aired on Thursday, May 25, and saw Kim Kardashian reminiscing about her issues with ex-husband Kanye West. The pilot episode also showed Kourtney Kardashian happy in marital bliss with Travis Barker as the two got married in May 2022.

The synopsis of episode read as:

"Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie tell their stories of love and life in the spotlight, from the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the joys of playtime and school drop-offs."

The Kardashians season 3 will return with another episode next Thursday, June 1, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu.

