"They had the BUDGET!!!": The Kardashians open season 3 with Beyoncé's 'Cuff It', leaving fans thrilled

Popular reality television series The Kardashians is back. premiered its season 3 on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The much-awaited series documented the Kardashian family as they navigated personal and professional commitments, family issues, strained relationships and a lot more, generating significant drama and keeping viewers hooked.

Fans were surprised to see the family open season 3 of The Kardashians with a music video. The matriarch Kris Jenner, alongside her five daughters - Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner - dancing and skating on the ice rink, jamming to Beyoncé's hit number Cuff It.

One fan tweeted:

aubrey @aubreymariah14 The Kardashians really opened with Cuff It by Beyoncé… they had the BUDGET!!!!! OKAY!!!!! The Kardashians really opened with Cuff It by Beyoncé… they had the BUDGET!!!!! OKAY!!!!!

Fans react to The Kardashians season 3 opening with a Beyoncé song

Unlike the previous seasons, The Kardashians leveled up its opening. The first scene of the new installment saw Kim Kardashian getting off from a car as Beyoncé's Cuff It began to play in the background. What followed was a small music video where the ladies were seen dancing around in a skating rink, while also jamming to the song and officially introducing the third season.

Fans were thrilled to see the Beyoncé X Kardashian crossover. Check it out.

Ofentse Shezi @OfentseShezi #TheKardashians They used Beyoncé as their intro They used Beyoncé as their intro 🔥#TheKardashians

KL. @kennedileshea The fact that #TheKardashians gave us a music video to Cuff It before Beyoncé is kind of iconic, ngl. The fact that #TheKardashians gave us a music video to Cuff It before Beyoncé is kind of iconic, ngl.

Jake @dajakecalderon The rollerskating rink was such a creative and cute idea for the shows opening! Its so fun and free spirited and then with Beyoncé in the background! PERFECT! #TheKardashians The rollerskating rink was such a creative and cute idea for the shows opening! Its so fun and free spirited and then with Beyoncé in the background! PERFECT! #TheKardashians

𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐬 @KBrechelle Beyoncé let the Kardashians do visuals for Cuff it before she did and now I’m mad about the visuals again Beyoncé let the Kardashians do visuals for Cuff it before she did and now I’m mad about the visuals again 😭😭

Fans also expressed their shock with the singer clearing her own hit song for the Kardashian family. Check it out.

noemi @NoemyeWest #TheKardashians damn these people invested the PR box money into getting the okay from Beyoncé to use Cuff It damn these people invested the PR box money into getting the okay from Beyoncé to use Cuff It 😭 #TheKardashians

Alex 🍀 @CHRMEHRTS Beyoncé is insane for letting the Kardashians put out the visuals before her… twitter.com/internetgutz/s… Beyoncé is insane for letting the Kardashians put out the visuals before her… twitter.com/internetgutz/s…

ANNA SOROKIN💳 @ErynSkyy Beyoncé gave the Kardashians clearance to use Cuff It on #TheKardashians . I’m shocked! Beyoncé gave the Kardashians clearance to use Cuff It on #TheKardashians . I’m shocked!

FELIPE @felipemnzp Not #TheKardashians intro serving Reinaissance visuals before Beyoncé like the budget is DEEP Not #TheKardashians intro serving Reinaissance visuals before Beyoncé like the budget is DEEP https://t.co/6OTzeaf03u

Season 3 of The Kardashians saw a fair share of laughter and tensions within the family

The Kardashian family brought in much-needed drama from the premiere episode. Kim Kardashian reflected on her issues with ex-husband Kanye West. The duo got divorced in 2021 following the latter's constant attacks on Kim and the Kardashian family.

Speaking to her mother Kris Jenner, Kim expressed that she kept having panic attacks thinking out the issues and was exhausted trying to stay silent for the sake of her kids. The SKIMS founder also revealed that Kanye started a rumor about her having an affair with rapper Drake throughout their marriage.

The Kardashians star also opened up to Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian about her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson. The duo began dating in 2021 months after Kim and Kanye got divorced, but eventually split in August 2022 over the rapper's attacks on Kim and the former couple.

Kim revealed that she was "single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK." She further said:

"Breakups are just like, not my thing. t's obviously sad...Nine months is a long time."

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be happy in her relationship with her now-husband Travis Barker. The couple had three weddings from April to May 2022 and even shared glimpses of their wedding to viewers and their loyal fans on their own Hulu special Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

Khloe Kardashian finally revealed the name of her secondborn child - her son she shared with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. During her appearance at Kendall's 818 tequila event, the show's producers asked what was going on in her life.

In response, The Kardashians star revealed that they had named her baby boy Tatum, before stating that "naming a human is really hard."

Kendall and Kylie, for their part, bonded with some sister moments as the former taught her sister how to drive, while Kylie struggled to understand the three pedals of the car.

Season 3 of The Kardashians has packed a lot of dramatic moments in the premiere episode. There is more to come as the cast deep dive into several other issues throughout the course of the installment. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

