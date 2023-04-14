"I cried my eyes out": Fans emotional after watching ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis on Hulu

‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis dropped on Hulu on April 13, 2023. It featured one of 2022's most famous weddings, that of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker, who had three different weddings. The docuseries showcased all three weddings, which were held in Las Vegas, at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, and finally a grand ceremony in Portofino, Italy.
The Hulu special became the talk of Twitter as soon as it dropped, sending fans into an excited frenzy as they previously saw Kourtney struggle and fail for years to find love.
Needless to say, the documentary left them emotional and even crying their eyes out after they saw Kourtney marry Travis.
Fans react to ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis
The docu-series recently dropped on Hulu and detailed the three-event nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The series had emotional fans take to Twitter to discuss their happiness for the Kardashian sister. Several users took to the social media platform to congratulate the happy couple who will celebrate their first anniversary in May 2023.
One fan commented on Travis Barker's love for the reality star and said that he loved her without expectations and that nothing could stop him from loving her. Some fans commented that the couple looked adorable in Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.
Others commented on the extravagant affair itself. While some were in awe of the dress, others expressed their desire to travel to Italy. Fans also spoke about Kourtney’s intoxicated demeanor and stated that she looked “so cute drunk” and that they loved seeing her happy.
More about ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis
The Hulu special provided fans with an up-close view of everything that went on behind the couple’s official Italy wedding. The event was attended by their closest friends and family.
During the wedding, Travis Barker gave a speech for his now-wife and spoke of his history with Kardashian, which began as a close friendship before turning romantic in October 2020.
During the speech, he said:
"The sense of home I felt any time I was around you was undeniable. Going to museums together, nights at the Jack, carving pumpkins, working out every day – even when I hadn’t slept because I was at the studio late, but I didn’t want to miss a chance to see you –playing house. Deep down, I always knew."
Kourtney spoke to People about ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis and the wedding and said that the hilly terrain posed a threat in terms of bringing supplies and decor. She added that they had to do helicopter drops for several things which then had to be built at the location itself.
She added that they provided Domenico, their wedding designer with the feeling and the vibe and trusted him to carry it out.
Viewers can stream ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis on Hulu.