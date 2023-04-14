"I cried my eyes out": Fans emotional after watching ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis on Hulu

‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis dropped on Hulu on April 13, 2023. It featured one of 2022's most famous weddings, that of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker, who had three different weddings. The docuseries showcased all three weddings, which were held in Las Vegas, at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, and finally a grand ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The Hulu special became the talk of Twitter as soon as it dropped, sending fans into an excited frenzy as they previously saw Kourtney struggle and fail for years to find love.

𝒞𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝑒 🎀 @Pinkcece14 🥲🥹❣️ Kourtney and Travis Wedding special was so beautiful.. I cried my eyes out🥲🥹❣️ Kourtney and Travis Wedding special was so beautiful.. I cried my eyes out 😭🥲🥹❣️

Needless to say, the documentary left them emotional and even crying their eyes out after they saw Kourtney marry Travis.

Fans react to ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis

The docu-series recently dropped on Hulu and detailed the three-event nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The series had emotional fans take to Twitter to discuss their happiness for the Kardashian sister. Several users took to the social media platform to congratulate the happy couple who will celebrate their first anniversary in May 2023.

One fan commented on Travis Barker's love for the reality star and said that he loved her without expectations and that nothing could stop him from loving her. Some fans commented that the couple looked adorable in Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

b @sillygrl444 watching the kourtney and travis wedding on hulu and they’re honestly so cute 🥲 watching the kourtney and travis wedding on hulu and they’re honestly so cute 🥲

kourt 👩‍🦳 @torresrobins_ ‍ #KourtneyAndTravis I swear I'm still crying with Travis and Kourtney's wedding, how both of their voices cut short when saying their vows, they're too cute! I swear I'm still crying with Travis and Kourtney's wedding, how both of their voices cut short when saying their vows, they're too cute! ❤️‍🔥😭 #KourtneyAndTravis https://t.co/frp0eHpUbb

Luigi @LSS_1919



Travis is someone I admire. He handed love the right way. Some say he waited to date Kourtney? I say he simply loved her. He loved without expectation. Yes, he dreamed to be with her. But nothing could stop him from loving her.



Everyday he wasn’t waiting for… ConfessionsofarealityQueen @Confess33159697 #KourtneyKardashian #travisbarker Kourtney and Travis get a spin-off! #kuwtk Kourtney and Travis get a spin-off! #kuwtk #KourtneyKardashian #travisbarker https://t.co/lsIYhBavph TravisTravis is someone I admire. He handed love the right way. Some say he waited to date Kourtney? I say he simply loved her. He loved without expectation. Yes, he dreamed to be with her. But nothing could stop him from loving her.Everyday he wasn’t waiting for… twitter.com/Confess3315969… Travis 😊Travis is someone I admire. He handed love the right way. Some say he waited to date Kourtney? I say he simply loved her. He loved without expectation. Yes, he dreamed to be with her. But nothing could stop him from loving her. Everyday he wasn’t waiting for… twitter.com/Confess3315969…

Val🦍 @valmaciasx How ‘til death do us part kourtney & Travis has me. I hate being a lover girl. How ‘til death do us part kourtney & Travis has me. I hate being a lover girl. https://t.co/xiF7KOelh4

Others commented on the extravagant affair itself. While some were in awe of the dress, others expressed their desire to travel to Italy. Fans also spoke about Kourtney’s intoxicated demeanor and stated that she looked “so cute drunk” and that they loved seeing her happy.

housewiveswatcher @HWivesWatcher Kourtney is soo cute drunk I do love seeing her happy Kourtney is soo cute drunk I do love seeing her happy 😂😂

Love❤️is the highest frequency @Lovetolaugh888 🥰🤩🥰 Absolutely beautiful



Check out 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis on Hulu!

hulu.com/series/76fc873… Kourtney's wedding Italy🥰🤩🥰Absolutely beautifulCheck out 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis on Hulu! Kourtney's wedding Italy 💍🥰🤩🥰✅ Absolutely beautiful ❤️Check out 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis on Hulu! hulu.com/series/76fc873…

elizabeth @jedi_master_liz Watching Kourtney and Travis wedding episode on Hulu, geeze I wish I were rich Watching Kourtney and Travis wedding episode on Hulu, geeze I wish I were rich 😭

jacob @kourtfilms #KourtneyAndTravis #TheKardashians kourtney and travis’s voice being shaky and crying this is so beautiful and sad i love that they shared this with us it feels so special! i literally shed a tear kourtney and travis’s voice being shaky and crying this is so beautiful and sad i love that they shared this with us it feels so special! i literally shed a tear♥️😭 #KourtneyAndTravis #TheKardashians https://t.co/ud3t1EAgn5

More about ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis

The Hulu special provided fans with an up-close view of everything that went on behind the couple’s official Italy wedding. The event was attended by their closest friends and family.

During the wedding, Travis Barker gave a speech for his now-wife and spoke of his history with Kardashian, which began as a close friendship before turning romantic in October 2020.

During the speech, he said:

"The sense of home I felt any time I was around you was undeniable. Going to museums together, nights at the Jack, carving pumpkins, working out every day – even when I hadn’t slept because I was at the studio late, but I didn’t want to miss a chance to see you –playing house. Deep down, I always knew."

Kourtney spoke to People about ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis and the wedding and said that the hilly terrain posed a threat in terms of bringing supplies and decor. She added that they had to do helicopter drops for several things which then had to be built at the location itself.

She added that they provided Domenico, their wedding designer with the feeling and the vibe and trusted him to carry it out.

Viewers can stream ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes