5 best movies on Hulu right now

Over the years, Hulu has climbed the ranks to compete alongside some of the best streaming platforms. Initially, an NBC Universal venture, Hulu was taken over by The Walt Disney Company in 2019.

Like other major players in the streaming industry, Hulu also has an extensive library of good quality content that spans across genres and categories, offering something for everyone. With over 47 million subscribers, the platform has a huge audience base to satiate. Hulu has been adding new content to its library every month for the same reason.

This list includes titles from multiple genres that will most probably have something that caters to Hulu's diverse audience.

Riotsville, U.S.A., The Drop, and more - 5 of the best movies to stream on Hulu in January 2023

1) Riotsville, U.S.A.

Riotsville, U.S.A. (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Riotsville, U.S.A. is a gripping documentary from the house of Magnolia Pictures that was released in 2022. The brainchild of Sierra Pettengill, the documentary aims to shed light on events in 1960s America that propagated racial inequality and government-dictated violence upon citizens.

Pettengill utilizes an assembly of archival footage to substantiate her claims, which form a very subjective approach to the topic.

Riotsville, U.S.A. primarily targets events of civil unrest in America in the 1960s. At its center lies the project of training the military to subdue violence on the streets by practicing in model towns. The documentary ultimately tries to link the modern-era state response and violence against its citizens akin to the deaths of George Floyd, Michael Brown, and others.

Riotsville, U.S.A. was released for streaming on Hulu on January 12, 2023.

2) The Drop

The Drop (Image via Hulu)

The Drop is a dark comedy-drama from the house of Hulu among its early 2023 offerings. Initially released at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, the film is directed by Sarah Adina Smith and is based on a screenplay co-written by Smith and Joshua Leonard.

The Drop stars Anna Konkle and Jermain Fowler in the lead roles alongside Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aparna Nancherla, Robin Thede, Jennifer Lafleur, and others in pivotal roles.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Lex and Mani are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding, coinciding with Lex’s ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive."

It continues:

"But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend’s baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex’s future into deep uncertainty."

The Drop made its streaming release on January 13, 2023, on Hulu after receiving generally positive reviews from critics at the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

3) Happening

Happening (Image via IFC Films)

Happening is a 2021 French drama thriller, originally from the house of Wild Bunch. The film premiered at the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 6, 2021, where it won the Golden Lion.

Directed by Audrey Diwan, the film is based on a 2000 autobiography of the same name by Annie Ernaux and is very much a socially relevant piece that earned widespread critical acclaim.

Happening stars Anamaria Vartolomei as the central character. It also has Luàna Bajrami, Louise Orry-Diquero, Louise Chevillotte, Kacey Mottet Klein, Sandrine Bonnaire, and others in supporting roles. The film was made available for streaming on Hulu on January 22, 2023.

Set in France in 1963, Happening follows the story of Anne, a young university student with a seemingly bright future. However, when she realizes that she is pregnant, her life is turned upside down. In a state where it is deemed illegal, Anne desperately tries to abort her pregnancy but finds it extremely difficult and socially alienating.

With friends and family leaving her side in fear of getting implicated in the crime, Anne finally takes matters into her own hands. She is ready to go through the physical and mental agony of it if it means that she will get a chance at her own life and freedom.

4) Crimes of the Future

Crimes of the Future (Image via Sphere Films)

Crimes of the Future is a science-fiction body-horror-drama from the mind of prominent director David Cronenberg. The film marked Cronenberg's return to the sci-fi horror genre after his last work in the category was in 1999. The film has Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, and Vigo Mortensen as the central characters.

Although the film shares a name with Cronenberg's 1970 film, they do not share any likeness. Crimes of the Future had a limited theatrical release in America on June 3, 2022, after premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it received heavy critical acclaim along with a six-minute long standing ovation.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances."

The synopsis continues:

"Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution."

5) Good Luck to you, Leo Grande

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is a s*x comedy-drama original from the house of Hulu. Directed by Sophie Hyde and written by Katy Brand, the film features Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in the lead roles.

The film received a lot of critical acclaim, particularly for Thompson's performances. It also earned her BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for best actress.

Released in June 2022, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is still one of the best titles to watch on Hulu.

The film is essentially a story of learning to love oneself. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande follows Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow who has never had an o**asm in her life. After leading a life of lackluster s*xual interactions with her now-deceased husband, Nancy decides to finally experience an o**asm for herself. For that, she hires Leo Grande, a male p**stitute, to help her in her endeavor.

These are some of our top picks from the extensive list of titles that Hulu has to offer to its audience. These films have been chosen after careful consideration and they span across genres, catering to Hulu's wide audience base.

