"She looks like 12 years old": Kristen Stewart's Oscars 2022 look leaves fan unimpressed

The Oscars held its 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and it brought many stylish looks from A-lister celebrities. Kristen Stewart showed up in an unorthodox look from the fashion house of Chanel.

The Spencer star and Chanel ambassador made an unexpected fashion statement and eschewed conventional floor-length gowns and red-carpet stereotypes for women at the 2022 Oscars.

The Twilight star swapped the floor-length and tulle gowns for a pair of hot shorts and a tuxedo ensemble, courtesy of Chanel. However, this bold step wasn't taken well by the fans, and one of them commented:

Other than @jencobb_thatsnob, many other fans have come forward to describe their feelings towards Kristen Stewart’s Chanel ensemble.

Fans react to Kristen Stewart's Oscars 2022 look

Fans were disappointed with Kristen's look at the Oscars 2022 award ceremony. They expressed their feelings and commented that the look wasn't Oscar-worthy, believing that it was disrespectful to the global event.

Fans were particularly unimpressed with the shorts Kristen wore to the award function. The netizens took to Twitter to diss Kristen's shorts at the event, saying "you do not wear shorts to the oscars" and "shorts just looks silly" with many others sharing the same views.

While many fans were disappointed, a few fans enjoyed the bold steps taken by the actress and her zeal to break the stereotypes. Fans expressed their views upon the ground-breaking, iconic shorts and tuxedo ensemble to at the function.

It is clear from this debacle that the actress has made waves with her outfit and achieved the task of making people talk about it.

More about Kristen Stewart at the 94th Academy Awards

Kristen Stewart made her entrance on the red carpet with her fiance Dylan Meyer as they shared a loving moment with a kiss for the cameras. The actress wore a custom satin suit by Chanel, which featured a pair of shorts.

The ensemble involved a black jacket with a white chiffon blouse underneath it. She paired her look with a pair of Chanel pumps, a "Ganse Noire Spinelle" onyx and a diamond necklace from the label. She wore her golden locks on one side to add a bratz-y and punk vibe to her look.

Tara Swennen, Stewart's stylist for the event, told Bazaar in an interview,

“We were teetering between pants and shorts. Let’s do it. Let’s go for shorts, said Tara.

According to Swennen, only Pharrel Williams and Demi Moore wore shorts to the event in the past. Pharrell wore long shorts back in 2014 and Demi Moore wore a pair of bike shorts featuring a train behind the look in 1989. However, satin hot shorts are making their debut for the first time, making Oscars history.

The star was also nominated for a Best Actress Award for her role in Spencer, a film on Princess Diana.

