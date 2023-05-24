The Kardashians Season 3 release date, air time, and plot on Hulu

Alright, folks, get ready to keep up with The Kardashians because they're back for Season 3 of their hit reality series. From paternity scandals to extravagant weddings and relationship rollercoasters, The Kardashians Season 3 is set to premiere on May 25, streaming on Hulu. The timing is yet to be confirmed.

The Kardashians stars the fierce and fabulous Kar-Jenner family, led by the indomitable matriarch, Kris Jenner, and her five daughters: Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Drama seems to be their middle name, and this season will be no exception.

The Kardashians Season 3: Filming and What to Expect

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their swift production and consistent content. Just like the previous seasons, season 3 of The Kardashians has been in the works for quite some time. Kourtney Kardashian revealed on her social media in mid-January 2023 that a photo she had shared was from the upcoming season.

The trailer opens with a glimpse into Kim's tempestuous divorce from the one and only Kanye West. The camera captures her raw emotions as she confides in Khloé about her state of mind. When Khloé asks if she's okay, Kim responds with a heartbreaking,

"No, [I'm] not okay."

Brace yourselves for an intimate look into the challenges Kim faces during this trying time.

While the clouds of divorce may loom large, there are glimmers of hope breaking through. Kim's resilience shines as she confronts the outlandish narratives spun by her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Refusing to be silenced, she asserts her strength and determination to protect her children and rise above the storm.

“He has made up the most insane narrative… we stay silent through all the lies, for my kids."

Khloé Kardashian faces a health scare that raises concerns among her loved ones and fans. Meanwhile, Kourtney's impending wedding to Travis Barker is something to look out for. Prepare for courthouse ceremonies, extravagant Italian weddings, and a front-row seat to their romantic escapades. However, not everything is champagne and roses.

Amidst the chaos, Kylie urges her sisters to have a candid conversation about the beauty standards perpetuated by their family. This thought-provoking moment promises to ignite introspection and possibly lead to heated debates within The Kardashian universe.

Ah, sibling rivalry—the spice that adds flavor to The Kardashians feast. Get ready to witness sparks fly as Kourtney and Kim clash in Season 3. The teaser has left us on tenterhooks as Kourtney accuses Kim of turning her wedding into a business opportunity. The battle lines are drawn, and family loyalty hangs in the balance. Expect fiery confrontations, emotional rollercoasters, and enough drama.

When was The Kardashians Season 3 Confirmed?

During an exclusive interview with E! News at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker collection event in New York last year, Kourtney Kardashian herself confirmed the highly anticipated Season 3. With confidence, she stated, "I've been filming season three here," leaving no doubt in the minds of eager fans. The excitement was palpable as Kourtney revealed that the production was already in full swing.

Adding to the buzz, Variety reported in March 2022 that Hulu had big plans for the show, with a whopping 40 episodes in the pipeline. Considering that both the first and second seasons consisted of 10 episodes each, it's safe to assume that Season 3 will likely follow suit.

Since the official announcement, fans haven't been able to keep calm.

KW @karmawaell I’ve been waiting for the Kardashians season 3 for such a long time now I’ve been waiting for the Kardashians season 3 for such a long time now😭

anna @kuwtkendall is it for season 3 or they’re already filming season 4? assuming this is the Kardashians interview scenario is it for season 3 or they’re already filming season 4? assuming this is the Kardashians interview scenario https://t.co/glgQmkPr3f

Stace' @Stay_cii Let me catch up on the Kardashians before the new season start Let me catch up on the Kardashians before the new season start

FOXY @skumbiixoxo so far the only good thing about May is the fact that The Kardashians are releasing a new season.🫠 so far the only good thing about May is the fact that The Kardashians are releasing a new season.🫠

The Kardashians are social media masters who never keep us guessing. We can always count on them to share their business ventures, family dramas, and big announcements, making it easy to guess this season's storylines: A Kravis Portofino wedding, Tristan situation, and adorable baby boys from Kylie and Khloé.

Watch The Kardashians Season 3 coming up this Thursday, May 25, exclusively on Hulu.

