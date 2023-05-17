The Kardashians Season 3 trailer: 4 key takeaways

The Kardashians Season 3 which is set to release on May 25, 2023, on Hulu, promises to be a wild ride, full of unexpected twists and turns. The Kardashian family has long been a major force in popular culture, and their reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is a mainstay in the genre.

The third season of the show's trailer, which was recently released, is jam-packed with drama, shocks, and fun. The new season, which covers the lives of the Kardashian family, appears to continue the tradition of drama and entertainment set forth in previous seasons.

Here are the four key takeaways from the trailer, covering everything from romantic tension to new love interests:

4 key takeaways from the trailer of The Kardashians Season 3 that will make fans eagerly anticipate its release

1) Relationship drama between Khloe and Tristan

The show's focus on relationship conflict is still one of the most striking aspects of the trailer for The Kardashians Season 3. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's romance appear to be the main topic of discussion.

The relationship between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with ups and downs, and it has been a major source of drama on the show. Their on-again, off-again relationship has captivated viewers and sparked intense conversations in the media.

The cheating scandal that broke out in 2018 was one of the biggest things that upset Khloe and Tristan's relationship. News of Tristan's infidelity surfaced just days before Khloe gave birth to their baby, True. The issue became public as it developed, and the show had emotional repercussions. Khloe was subjected to intense media and public scrutiny as she battled to come to grips with the betrayal.

Khloe and Tristan are still allegedly having a hard time sorting out their problems, and viewers can anticipate seeing more of their ups and downs throughout The Kardashians Season 3.

2) Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Seven (image via Getty images)

One of the biggest celebrity breakups of 2021 was Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West. They have four kids together and have been married for approximately seven years. Fans have been curious about how the Kardashian family will approach the split in The Kardashians Season 3 ever since it was formally confirmed in February 2021 after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye.

The trailer for The Kardashians Season 3 suggests that the show will face the split head-on. At the beginning of the trailer, Kim can be heard saying, "I don't even know where we left off". The trailer further shows her in tears while she speaks about coping with her divorce and says she's "not okay" as she hugs her sister Khloe.

The divorce will undoubtedly be a big plot point in the upcoming season, and watchers can anticipate seeing Kim work through her feelings and determine how to go on. While Kim and her family are definitely going through a trying and emotional time as a result of the breakup, it also gives the show a chance to dig more deeply into the private lives of the Kardashians.

3) Khloe Kardashian's health scare

Khloe Kardashian recently experienced a health crisis in addition to relationship problems, which was discussed in the trailer for The Kardashians Season 3. The reality star disclosed that she had been diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

In the trailer for the new season of the show, Khloe was seen discussing the diagnosis with her family and voicing her worries. According to recent reports, Khloe had found a zit on her face which turned out to be a cancerous tumor. She underwent surgery and managed to get the melanoma removed completely.

The trailer for The Kardashians Season 3 also teased that viewers will see Khloe go through more medical procedures related to her melanoma diagnosis. While the specifics of her treatment were not revealed, the trailer hinted at a potentially difficult journey for Khloe and her family.

4) Drama surrounding Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

Kourtney Kardashian got married to the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Italy for the third time on May 22, 2022. The trailer for The Kardashians Season 3 teased that there's an impending feud between Kim and Kourtney with regard to her wedding. This seems to be a major plot point for the show's upcoming season.

In the trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a "business opportunity". Kourtney and Travis' wedding was quite a big event and Hulu also released a televised wedding special. The trailer also shows Kylie and Kendall discussing this issue, with Kendall saying, “felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her" and Kylie saying, "I see both sides".

The reason for the drama surrounding Kourtney's wedding and her feud with Kim is still unclear and more details will only be revealed after the release of The Kardashians Season 3. This does seem to be quite a significant issue that the Kardashian sisters are dealing with and fans of the show are surely waiting to see how the drama unfolds.

The trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, which is jam-packed with drama, surprises, and new family dynamics, suggests that it will be one of the most interesting yet. Viewers can anticipate seeing more of the Kardashian family's personal lives than ever before, including relationship strife and sibling rivalry.

The upcoming season of The Kardashians may be one of the most significant in its history given the uncertain future of the program.

