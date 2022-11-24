"He is a really amazing father": Kourtney Kardashian shares her admiration for Travis Barker on The Kardashians season 2 finale

The Kardashians season 2 aired the installment's finale episode on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. The one-hour episode documented the Kardashian-Jenner family taking on their respective journeys of personal and professional growth as well as bonding with their family and kids. While Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner took on the world of fashion, Kourtney Kardashian gave viewers insight into her life with husband Travis Barker.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney talked about how she and her husband Travis Barker spend a significant amount of time with their kids. Speaking about Khloe and Kylie's kids, she explained the idea of their family expanding and growing was something that she was thankful for and that she likes the idea of a blended family, adding that "the more kids the merrier."

Kourtney opens up about Travis Barker as a father on The Kardashians

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney spoke about her fondness for Travis Barker as a father.

The reality star shares shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Atiana, 23, who Shanna shares with her ex Oscar De La Hoya, also looks up to Travis as a father in her life.

Speaking about Travis Barker as a father, Kourtney said:

“Travis is so passionate about life. He is a really amazing father...I love that because we have all known each other for 10 years — and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other — it just feels so good to continue to have the best time together.”

Kourtney married the Blink 182 drummer in May 2022 in an elaborate Italy wedding. In season 1 of The Kardashians, she fondly talked about sharing the responsibility of Travis' kids and said:

“I am really close to Travis’ kids and I love them. Travis is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

Some of the children also appeared in the season 2 finale episode as they gathered for a meal. Ahead of having their food, Travis confessed how much he loves, appreciates and misses his kids every day, while Kourtney called the relationship with the kids a "true love fairy tale."

The couple also talked about the ups and downs of their lives on The Kardashians. The duo have also been open about their journey to expand their family and have more children through IVF. While season 1 saw them trying for a child, Kourtney explained that their plan to have children was put on hold.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine in September 2022, the Lemme founder said:

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

In October, however, Kourtney on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast revealed that the couple had left the decision to have a baby to God. The Kardashians star said:

“I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. [We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”

The season 2 finale of The Kardashians also saw Kim at the Fashion Week in Paris along with mother Kris Jenner and daughter North. Kylie prepared herself for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, while Khloe was barely seen until the end where she, Kris and Kim spent time with her newborn son on the Hulu show.

