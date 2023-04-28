The Kardashians season 3 trailer: Why do fans think Kourtney is Kim’s “biggest hater”?

Hulu recently released The Kardashians season 3 trailer, welcoming all the socialite sisters back on the small screen. Going by the clip, viewers can expect Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian to be part of a major drama. The upcoming season will feature the two siblings fighting as the Poosh owner will accuse the SKIMS owner of using her wedding as an opportunity to do business.
Kourtney was seen throwing major shade at Kim in the season 3 trailer. Fans believed that the former never liked her sister and thus was rude to her.
In addition to Kourtney and Kim, the reality TV show will also star Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Travis Barker, and Tristan Thompson, along with the Kardashian kids.
"I think Kourtney hates Kim": Fans are waiting for “Kim and Kourtney drama” in The Kardashians season 3
Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in season 2 of The Kardashians. In the trailer for the upcoming season 3, she was seen accusing Kim Kardashian of using her wedding for business purposes.
During the wedding, Kim was announced as “the face of Dolce & Gabbana” and thus wore the brand’s outfit on several occasions. She apparently donned the Italian luxury couture house's outfits throughout Kourtney’s wedding.
Seeing Kourtney’s reaction to the scenario, fans felt that she hated Kim Kardashian for the same. However, many Twitter users stated that they were excited and eagerly waiting for the two sisters’ drama. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:
In the trailer of The Kardashians season 3, the Poosh founder stated:
“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.”
In the next scene, Kim was seen asking someone whether Kourtney was mad at her. The upcoming American Horror Story season 12 debutante then quipped:
“I'm really confused on how this narrative came into her head."
She further told Khloe Kardashian:
“Like, I couldn't have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'"
But Kourtney was not in the mood to let go. Towards the end of the trailer, she claimed:
“People think it's a misunderstanding, but it's not. It's who she [Kim] is to her core.”
The 44-year-old then stated that the Kardashian-Jenner family gets together on occasions and shows care for each other, but they’re “superficial.” Her statement left Khloe in shock.
Supermodel sister Kendall Jenner explained how Kourtney felt in a simple manner, stating:
“She felt like her wedding vibes were stripped from her.”
Furthermore, the Jenner sisters — Kendall and Kylie — admitted that they could understand the viewpoints of both Kardashian sisters.
When will The Kardashians season 3 air on Hulu?
The Kardashians season 3 will premiere on May 25 on Hulu at 12:01 am ET. The official synopsis of the upcoming season of the reality series reads as:
“The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”
Kim’s storyline will not only include her tiff with her sister Kourtney but also her relationship. Unlike previous seasons, the KKW Beauty founder might be single in season 3. After filing for divorce with Kanye West, she dated Pete Davidson, but the relationship didn’t last long.
In the new season, she will be seen breaking down in tears from time to time over her divorce battle with Kanye. Khloe, Kris, and Kendall were seen supporting the reality star in the recently released trailer.