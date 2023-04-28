“Kylie is mindful”: Fans laud Kylie Jenner for her “beauty standards” conversation in The Kardashians season 3 trailer

The Kardashians season 3 trailer was recently released, leaving fans excited about the upcoming drama. In addition to the fights and tears, the clip also featured Kylie Jenner talking about “beauty standards.” She admitted in the trailer that she regretted getting anything artificial done to her face.

The Kardashians fans lauded the model for being mindful and starting an important discussion on the show.

For the first time ever on the show, Kylie started the conversation about the beauty standards they were setting as TV personalities. Although people believed that she went under the knife multiple times, Kylie only admitted to having lip fillers.

The Kardashians season 3 trailer: Kylie Jenner doesn’t want her daughter to do what she did

The intense trailer of The Kardashians season 3 included Kylie Jenner trying to bring change with her conversations about beauty standards.

In the clip, she told her sisters:

"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting.”

She was then seen telling her friend:

“I don't want my daughter to do the things I did. I wish I'd never touched anything to begin with.”

Her viewpoint left fans impressed as they shared their opinions on social media.

While Kylie started the conversation on the Hulu show for the first time, she has been advocating against cosmetic surgery for a while now.

Although many fans were impressed with her efforts, many accused her of lying as they claimed that she had gotten cosmetic surgery for more than her lips.

Speaking about the same in an interview with Hommegirls, the socialite said:

“I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!. Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room.”

Earlier, she admitted that she got lip fillers because of her insecurity, which started after a boy took a dig at her lips, saying that they were small.

Kylie further mentioned that her way of thinking towards her face and body changed after she became a mother. She said:

"It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”

To note, Kylie has two kids with Travis Scott — daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster.

In another interview, she denied the allegations of going under the knife and reconstructing her face completely. At the time, she wrote on Twitter:

“I'm not here to try & encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look. I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be YOURSELF & not be afraid to experiment w your look.”

Meanwhile, Kylie will be seen raising awareness on The Kardashians season 3. In addition to Kylie’s storyline, the recently released trailer also featured Kim Kardashian breaking down, Khloe Kardashian’s melanoma scar, Kourtney Kardashian’s tiff with her sisters, and more.

The upcoming season promises to be filled with drama and entertainment. The Kardashians season 3 will air on May 25, 2023.

