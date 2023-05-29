“It looks so dirty”: Khloe Kardashian slammed for oral hygiene in latest Instagram post

The Little Mermaid is now playing at the theaters, and Khloe Kardashian recently went to watch the much-talked-about movie. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was accompanied by daughter True, nieces North and Dream, and nephew Reign as she shared selfies with the kids on her Instagram. In one particular picture with True and Dream, Khloe makes a goofy pose with her tongue sticking out. True also made the same face, while Dream kept her adorable smile, showcasing a missing front tooth.

Although nothing is seemingly wrong with any of the photos posted by the renowned media personality, some of her followers on social media have still found a way to troll her. Many noticed Khloe Kardashian's tongue, which appeared to be white in the Instagram post.

A social media user criticizing Khloe for her oral hygiene (Image via Instagram / @khloekardashian)

One user even commented under Kardashian's post, criticizing the discoloration of the tongue,

"Clean your tongue khloe.. it looks so dirty 🤮"

Several other social media users tried to take a dig at The Kardashians star.

"Your tongue should be pink not white coated": Social media trolls Khloe Kardashian for her recent Instagram post

Another comment criticizing Kardashian (Image via Instagram / @khloekardashian)

As mentioned, Khloe Kardashian's recent Instagram post garnered much hate from a section of social media users, who passed mean comments highlighting her oral hygiene. An Instagram user commented:

"Your tongue should be pink not white coated"

At the same time, multiple other followers of Kardashian wrote similar comments under her social media post. Readers can check out more reactions from many self-proclaimed critics of Khloe:

Trolls slamming The Kardashians star under her recent social media post (Image via Instagram / @khloekardashian)

Fortunately, many followers also wrote positive messages in response to the pictures shared by Khloe Kardashian. Here are some of the lovely messages hailing Khloe as a great mother and aunt:

Many left positive comments under Khloe Kardashian's post (Image via Instagram / @khloekardashian)

Khloe's elder sister, Kim Kardashian, also left two comments on the post, which are given here:

Kim Kardashian also commented on Khloe's latest Instagram post (Image via Instagram / @khloekardashian)

Johnny Depp was also trolled recently for the condition of his teeth

Depp faced the wrath of netizens for his "rotting teeth" (Image via Twitter)

Like Khloe Kardashian, Johnny Depp was also recently criticized by netizens after many noticed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's "rotting teeth." On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Depp was spotted at Cannes Film Festival's red carpet event.

Following his appearance on the red carpet, the Donnie Brasco actor's photos started making rounds online when many social media users got a closer look at his teeth.

Netizens criticized Johnny Depp for his teeth, after his photos from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet went viral (Image via Twitter)

A user compared Depp's teeth with his reel life character Captain Jack Sparrow, while others jokingly declared that the star is preparing for another Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Some even blamed the use of cigarettes and tobacco being the reason behind the state of the teeth.

