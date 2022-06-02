Which Captain Jack Sparrow dialogue from Pirates of the Caribbean are fans stating after Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit?

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial came to an end with a jury’s verdict favoring the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard referencing an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post.

He claimed that her intentions behind publishing the article were to defame Depp. After the defamation trial went on for seven weeks, the jurors gave their verdict, in which Depp won $15 million, while the Aquaman actress won $2 million.

With Depp’s win, his fans couldn’t keep calm and have been sharing their opinions, memes, and congratulatory posts on social media. Many Depp fans have also quoted Captain Jack Sparrow’s (played by Depp) famous dialogue from Pirates of the Caribbean.

The dialogue is:

“This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow.”

Fans quote Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow dialogue and share reactions from the trial on social media

From Amber Heard memes to Johnny Depp congratulatory messages, Twitter has flooded with posts regarding the aftermath of the defamation case verdict.

While some fans addressed Amber Heard while stating this dialogue on social media, many celebrated Depp’s win with this line.

Take a look at a few posts shared by fans:

Johnny Depp’s response after winning defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

The verdict by the seven-member jury stated that Johnny Depp won all three claims against the Aquaman actress. Furthermore, the Sweeney Todd star was awarded “$10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.” As per Virginia’s law, punitive damages cannot go higher than $350,000, thus, Amber Heard has to pay the difference (total amount is $10.35 million) to Depp.

However, Depp too had to pay the actress $2 million in compensatory damages as jurors agreed with Heard’s counterclaim about Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman making defamatory comments.

After the win, Depp released a statement on social media where he mentioned how six years ago the perception of people changed for him. He was referring to Heard’s op-ed that claimed she was a victim of domestic violence. Depp’s Instagram post further stated that he got his life back after six years.

The Instagram post goes on to say:

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.”

The credit to Depp’s win solely goes to his strong legal team, which includes Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew. They expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported Depp in this trial.

Meanwhile, Heard issued a statement in which she said:

“I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband. I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American—to speak freely and openly.”

The trial commenced on April 11, 2022 and the verdict was delivered by the seven-member jury on June 1, 2022 at 3.00 PM ET.

The verdict was announced in the presence of Judge Penney Azcarate at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. While Heard was in attendance, Johnny Depp couldn’t be physically present.

