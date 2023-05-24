Johnny Depp's rotting teeth leave internet absolutely terrified

Johnny Depp is set to make his on-screen comeback after a rocky year of going through a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor will portray the French king Louis XV in a film inspired by the life of Madame du Barry. Depp will star alongside French writer and director Maïwenn. After seeing him at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, fans started a conversation about his rotting teeth online.

Internet’s latest obsession seems to be Johnny Depp’s 'rotting' teeth

Although the topic is certainly not a new one, it does seem to be much more disturbing for netizens when pictures of the actor with his toothless grin are plastered across our social media feeds.

That along with countless jokes about what happened to his teeth and whether or not he needs to go to the dentist for check-ups are concerning for fans. When photos of Depp's smile began circulating over the weekend, fans were worried when they saw his teeth.

One fan said:

"Johnny Depp's teeth are literally ROTTING"

As the photos spread around the internet, even more people started complaining about the images. Another said:

"Just saw a photo of Johnny Depp's teeth and now I need a drink."

People rushed to discover the cause of Depp's unfortunate injury, and one found an interview from 1995 in Premiere Magazine in which Depp addressed his mouth bone issues. Here's the tweet:

When asked about his oral health, Johnny Depp told Premiere:

“I’ve got loads of cavities. I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub. But I like it. It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it. I’m proud of these. When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!”

Johnny Depp receives standing ovation at film premier

Johnny Depp (Image via IG @drcrow.dental)

Despite Twitter users' less-than-flattering comments about his appearance at the festival, moviegoers were in awe of his performance in his latest film. The actor received a seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere of his French biographical drama.

The actor was also asked about his future in mainstream filmmaking at the press conference for Jeanne Du Barry. He said that he doesn't plan to return to big blockbusters any time soon.

