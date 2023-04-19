Benefits of regular dental check-ups & cleaning

When it comes to dental health, regular check-ups and cleanings play a vital role in preventing tooth decay, gum disease and other oral health problems.

In this article, we discuss the importance of regular dental check-ups and cleanings, and what to expect during these visits.

What happens during a dental check-up?

Doctor examining teeth (Image via Pexels)

During a dental check-up, a dentist will examine your teeth, gums and mouth for any signs of decay, gum disease or other oral health problems. They may also take X-rays to check for any hidden issues, like cavities between teeth or underfillings.

The dentist will also check for any signs of oral cancer, which can be life-threatening if not detected early. They will examine your lips, tongue, throat and the inside of your cheeks for any unusual lumps, bumps or lesions.

What happens during a dental cleaning?

Dental cleaning (Image via Pexels)

During a dental cleaning, a dental hygienist will remove plaques and tartar from your teeth, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

Plaque is a sticky film of bacteria that forms on teeth, and if not removed, it can lead to tooth decay and gum disease. Tartar is a hardened plaque that can only be removed by a dental professional.

The dental hygienist will also polish your teeth to remove surface stains and give them a smooth, clean feel. They may also apply a fluoride treatment to strengthen your teeth and prevent cavities.

Why are regular dental check-ups and cleanings important?

Treating oral health problems early can save you from more expensive and extensive procedures in the future (Image via Pexels)

Here are a few reasons:

#1 Early detection of oral health problems

Regular dental check-ups can help detect oral health problems earlier when they are easier and less expensive to treat. For example, a small cavity can be filled before it becomes a bigger problem that requires a more extensive and costly procedure like a root canal.

#2 Prevention of gum disease

Gum disease is a common and serious oral health problem that can lead to tooth loss if left untreated. Regular dental cleanings can help prevent gum disease by removing plaques and tartar build-up that can irritate and inflame the gums.

#3 Prevention of tooth decay

Regular dental check-ups can help prevent tooth decay by detecting and treating cavities early. Your dentist may also recommend fluoride treatments or dental sealants to help protect your teeth from decay.

#4 Maintenance of overall oral health

Regular dental check-ups and cleaning can help maintain overall oral health by preventing oral health problems from developing or worsening. Good oral health has been linked to good overall health, and poor oral health has been linked to conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

#5 Cost-effective in the long run

Regular dental check-ups and cleanings may seem like an unnecessary expense, but they're cost-effective in the long run. Treating oral health problems early can save you from more expensive and extensive procedures in the future.

Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are important for maintaining good oral health and preventing oral health problems from developing or exacerbating. So, make sure you schedule your next dental appointment soon, and keep smiling.

