7 Best Foods For Healthy Teeth

Most of us were often been told to avoid sugary foods when we were kids, for risk of damaging our teeth. While it’s confusing to some how food can affect something as sturdy as our teeth, it’s true. In fact, the teeth are the first part of your body to decay when your diet is poor.

Great teeth are an indicator of a good diet. Minerals such as calcium, magnesium and phosphorus are especially beneficial for your teeth. Experts warn that foods that are greasy, processed, acidic and sugary can be detrimental to oral health.

Best Foods to Improve Teeth Health

We have some of the best foods you can have to improve and maintain your dental health. All these products are widely available, so they shouldn’t be dificult to find. Here's a look at seven such foods:

#1 Yogurt

Refreshing, delicious and great for your teeth, yogurt is good for your digestive health, reducing inflammation and beneficial for your oral health. Not only is it rich in calcium, the probiotics in yogurt improve your gut health and also your gums, ensuring your teeth stay healthy.

#2 Cheese

Who can say no to cheese? Here’s another good reason why: Cheese is a good source of calcium, protein and vitamin K2 - important components that improve dental health. Moreover, the chewing required to digest cheese is a good way to increase saliva in the mouth.

#3 Leafy Vegetables

Leafy greens are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. They are especially high in folic acid, which is a contributor to reducing the risk of gum disease, making it a great food for your entire mouth.

#4 Nuts

Nuts are a rich source of nutrients like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and plenty of vitamins. All of them are beneficial not just for your teeth but for your gums too.

#5 Fatty Fish

Fish high in healthy fats, such as salmon, cod, mackerel etc, are good for your dental health. They are rich in vitamin D, which works to improve the health of your bones, nail and teeth. The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in fatty fish are also beneficial for your gums.

#6 Berries

Berries are a rich source of antioxidants like vitamin C. They're also dense in polyphenols, which help fight gum disease. However, it’s important to watch what you’re buying when it comes to berries, as most packaged items are loaded with sugar.

#7 Apples

Apples are especially high in fibre, water and vitamin A. All of them are great components for healthy teeth. Turns out: an apple away the dentist away. The texture of the fruit also stimulates the gums, improving circulation.

Takeaway

Taking care of your teeth can be as simple as choosing the right foods. It's important not to neglect your visit to the dentist, though. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you take care of your teeth? Nope. Yes. 0 votes so far