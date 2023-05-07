“He never saw a future”: Netizens react as Chrisean Rock reveals that her baby with Blueface was planned

Chrisean Rock took to her social media accounts on Saturday, May 6, to share that she is now 20 weeks pregnant with the baby of the up-and-coming rapper Blueface, as she uploaded a clip of her getting an ultrasound. The clip also featured the latter standing by her side.

Apart from updating her followers about the pregnancy, Rock also dropped some revelations, as she wrote a lengthy caption with her Instagram post. She penned various things, including the baby being planned, the documentation of the pregnancy with "The Zeus Network," Blueface being unsure of their future, and more. Here's what the caption read as:

"Sheesh I’m 20 weeks already but when I seen the face of what was growing inside of me I had to pray the fear away of being a mommy. I’m currently documenting with @thezeusnetwork and it’s super overwhelming because this pregnancy was planned but now he don’t see a future with me anymore we both done things to each other tht we lost trust so I was left with option aborting I was surprised I’m tht far along that it’s no turning back from being a mommy,"

Chrisean Rock further wrote how she is okay with moving on and about Blueface being unsure of the future with her. At the same time, she also conveyed that she would take care of the baby on her own. The Rainy Days artist continued:

"I’m ok with moving on I’m ok with letting go anything that’s not for me . Having a child won’t stop me from making money, learning, developing more love n time for my self. I don’t need a dollar from anyone to be here for this child I’m blessed n highly favored so thats the only thing tht matters rn. I can’t wait to show my journey through the ups n downs in this experience. Through it all I’m gone win."

As Chrisean Rock posted online, netizens were quick to give their reactions due to her controversial history. Although the majority of the comments and replies were positive, one particular user reacted to Rock's "he don't see a future with me" remark as they wrote:

"Praying for a healthy baby and pregnancy": Social media users react as Chrisean Rock shares her ultrasound clip

There were a few negative comments as Rock shared the clip via her Twitter and Instagram accounts. However, most users resorted to leaving positive reactions. Many hoped the social media personality's mental health to improve, while several others sent their thoughts and prayers for "a healthy baby and pregnancy."

Check out some of these reactions below:

Saray GC @SarayModelYP Praying for a healthy baby and pregnancy. You got this Rock @ChriseanMalone You look so terrifiedPraying for a healthy baby and pregnancy. You got this Rock @ChriseanMalone You look so terrified 😭 Praying for a healthy baby and pregnancy. You got this Rock💜

$HESTHATFOREIGN🛸 @shesthat4oreign

I feel like it’s really going to be a boy @ChriseanMalone So cuteee wishing you a healthy 🥹pregnancy 🤰🏽 u got thisI feel like it’s really going to be a boy @ChriseanMalone So cuteee wishing you a healthy 🥹pregnancy 🤰🏽 u got this 💞I feel like it’s really going to be a boy 💙 https://t.co/vCXMKjgciM

IamSeandra @IamSeandra , your gonna be fine, like I said on my other post, keep going & trusting in God, he's gonna make everything ok in time, & Remember God got you so, there is nothing for you to fear 🥰 ily @ChriseanMalone Time is going by fast, I'm so excited for you,, your gonna be fine, like I said on my other post, keep going & trusting in God, he's gonna make everything ok in time, & Remember God got you so, there is nothing for you to fearily #BigRock @ChriseanMalone Time is going by fast, I'm so excited for you, 💙, your gonna be fine, like I said on my other post, keep going & trusting in God, he's gonna make everything ok in time, & Remember God got you so, there is nothing for you to fear 💙🥰💫 ily #BigRock

StephaniesWorld @DoerrTribe @ChriseanMalone Awe even the puppers is there..congrats guys..babies change you for the best! Kids are such a blessing..grow together and enjoy every minute..I was a wild child once upon a time too..my kids call me a karen have no clue how cool I was haha @ChriseanMalone Awe even the puppers is there..congrats guys..babies change you for the best! Kids are such a blessing..grow together and enjoy every minute..I was a wild child once upon a time too..my kids call me a karen have no clue how cool I was haha

Melissa Mclamb @mclamb2_mclamb @ChriseanMalone I’m so happy for you !! I had a fear of being a mommy before I had my daughter but that fear went away the first time I held !! It’s all worth it my daughter is the biggest blessing I ever had she gives me the real love I need !! Praying for you Rock @ChriseanMalone I’m so happy for you !! I had a fear of being a mommy before I had my daughter but that fear went away the first time I held !! It’s all worth it my daughter is the biggest blessing I ever had she gives me the real love I need !! Praying for you Rock 💙💙💙

Tinozi @NoziShakur @ChriseanMalone Sending good energies, genuine love, peace & healing to you & everyone around you….I can’t only wish you the best.🖤🖤🖤🖤 @ChriseanMalone Sending good energies, genuine love, peace & healing to you & everyone around you….I can’t only wish you the best.🖤🖤🖤🖤

teshatee73 @teshatee3 🏾 Even the dog is excited. Many Blessings mama @ChriseanMalone Awwww Hiiii baby bump so cuteeeee🥰🏾 Even the dog is excited. Many Blessings mama @ChriseanMalone Awwww Hiiii baby bump so cuteeeee🥰❤️🙏🏾 Even the dog is excited. Many Blessings mama

BeautifullyMade_Virgo22 @LovelyVirgo922 @ChriseanMalone Definitely a heartfelt moment.. I’m happy for you, now this bundle of joy will love you forever with no conditions just all unconditional love @ChriseanMalone Definitely a heartfelt moment.. I’m happy for you, now this bundle of joy will love you forever with no conditions just all unconditional love 💙💙💙💙💙

For those unaware, Chrisean Rock revealed her pregnancy in January 2023 after posting a story on Instagram. However, after she announced the good news, Blueface tweeted about him not being the baby's father while claiming that he and Rock are "officially done."

The 26-year-old artist even asked for a DNA test, which Chrisean agreed, while hitting back as she claimed she didn't need his money. The duo's relationship has been on a rollercoaster ride, with many social media users initially thinking that the latter was not pregnant.

