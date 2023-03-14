Chrisean Rock and Blueface drama is in the news again. This time, the rapper has questioned the paternity of Chrisean Rock’s baby and suggested that she should get an abortion done.

The drama between the volatile couple took place on March 12, 2023, after Blueface posted a video on his Instagram account and wrote:

“This is what it’s supposed to look like when a woman tells a man she is pregnant any other response or question you should abort the baby and treat the next n***a better for the sake of you him and the baby.”

The rapper also posted an old video of himself with his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexi, after she had revealed to him that she was pregnant. He even spoke about a paternity test and said:

"No man should question the paternity of a child if they do 9x outta 10 the women hasn’t been valuing herself enough which makes them believe theirs a possibility it’s not theirs this is a wholesome beautiful moment that every righteous women deserves fr.”

Blueface addressed Rock's pregnancy and shared an old video of his ex-girlfriend announcing her pregnancy to the rapper. (Image via Instagram)

However, after Blueface uploaded the post, he received severe backlash from netizens for suggesting an abortion and a paternity test. A social media user commented on the post and called him "childish."

The user asked the rapper why he kept bringing up the past and asked him to go back to his baby mama. They said that Chrisean doesn't deserve the way the rapper treats her and noted:

“This is an amazing time for her and y'all growing baby and you're f*cking it up.”

Social media users slammed Blueface for suggesting abortion. (Image via Instagram)

Blueface posted the video with the lengthy post a day after Chrisean Rock uploaded pictures of her baby bump

It is worth noting that the rapper is receiving backlash for his recent upload that he posted just one day after Chrisean Rock uploaded pictures where she flaunted her baby bump.

However, soon after the rapper posted on Instagram, Chrisean Rock also took to Twitter to claim that she was going to carry the pregnancy full term. She said:

ChriseanRock @ChriseanMalone I get it I’m not mad at him or bout whatever I’m grateful you loved me this far. N I’ll never stop loving you. You so angry u can just fight with yo self get all dat off ya chest. I get it I’m not mad at him or bout whatever I’m grateful you loved me this far. N I’ll never stop loving you. You so angry u can just fight with yo self get all dat off ya chest.

Furthermore, she also tweeted and stated that she understands that Blueface’s actions are “reasonable.”

ChriseanRock @ChriseanMalone I feel every bit of pain n anger Your reaction is reasonable. Revengeful heart just don’t go anywhere so be safe with tht n two I hurt you so bad that you you lose your self n convinced your self to hate me publicly I feel every bit of pain n anger Your reaction is reasonable. Revengeful heart just don’t go anywhere so be safe with tht n two I hurt you so bad that you you lose your self n convinced your self to hate me publicly

While the two have been in the news for their toxic relationship, the pregnancy drama started in January 2023. At the time, Chrisean had taken to Instagram Stories to post pictures of her pregnancy test. She later uploaded a bunch of videos of herself from the hospital, where she underwent a few tests.

However, just after Chrisean Rock made the announcement, Blueface responded to it and claimed that he wasn't the father of the baby and that the two had broken up. Needless to say, fans were furious at his reaction at the time as well.

blueface @bluefacebleedem 🏽 To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽

However, he didn't stop there and claimed that Roch has had s*xual encounters with 10 men in the last year. He, therefore, demanded to see the DNA test of the kid, which led to an ugly verbal spat between the two on social media.

Social media users slammed Blueface amidst the whole pregnancy fiasco

As the rapper went all out about the paternity test and talked about Rock being pregnant, the rapper received some massive backlash for his comments.

Social media users commented on his posts and called him out for being insensitive and childish. Others also asked him why he left his ex-girlfriend if she was so perfect.

Social media users bashed Blueface for positing insensitively about Rock's pregnancy. (Image via Instagram)

Chrisean Rock has made it clear that she plans on carrying the pregnancy full-term. Now fans are waiting to see what the couple does and if they will raise the baby together.

