"Done feeling sorry for this girl": Chrisean Rock interview meltdown sparks wild reactions online

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship has been a rollercoaster all this while. While many people sympathized with Rock, especially after she expressed her mental health struggles, others just found the relationship toxic and hostile.
Now, a new video has resurfaced online, where in the middle of an interview, Chrisean Rock is seen having an emotional outburst.
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and depression and may trigger some. Discretion is advised.
The video begins with Blueface sitting on the couch, and Rock can be heard yelling in the background. Soon, security asked her boyfriend to take Chrisean outside. She can next be seen sitting on the floor with some people around her. Blueface walked up to her, and Rock asked her:
“Blue, why you being like that? Can you come here? Why you doing that?”
Security lifted up Chrisean and took her outside while Blueface just stood there watching his girlfriend yell and break down. Rock, meanwhile, kicked and broke a monitor on her way out.
Netizens do not seem happy with the video or how Chrisean and Blueface reacted to the situation. Many talked about how they do not sympathize with Rock anymore, as they strongly feel that she should get some help. They took to Twitter to express their feelings, and some said that they were done feeling sorry for Chrisean.
Social media users lashed out at Chrisean Rock and Blueface for creating a scene amidst an interview
While social media users have been empathetic towards Chrisean Rock and bashed Blueface time and again for not treating the woman right. However, the netizens did not seem to like the drama that happened during the interview.
Many social media users are now raising their voices and commenting on how Rock should be “canceled."
While Blueface has not spoken anything about the interview yet, Chrisean has penned down a message on social media talking about her struggles with mental health.
“I just need everyone to pray for me”: Chrisean Rock shared an apology on social media and talked about being in darkness
Soon after the incident, Chrisean Rock took to Instagram to share her version, along with an apology. She apologized to her fans and Blueface, and talked about being in “darkness." In a now-deleted post, she said:
“Dear people I’m sorry dear blue I’m sorry . I just need everyone to pray for me . I ran to social media for this cuz honestly I appreciate my fans n I love to be very transparent Hopefully my darkness someone’s light . Lately I haven’t been eating I just been sleeping.”
Chrisean Rock also talked about being depressed and suicidal ever since she was little. Additionally, she also claimed that she is going to fast and pray harder so that she can come out of the “dark cloud.”
Rock stated:
“To get out of this darkness I’m gon fast …pray harder n I’ll be back somewhat to my self… da crazy part is once I got money once everything started paying off the devil started to attack more I lost ppl because what I’ve became I became less my self n started being more depressed drinking a whole lot that depression started to look like selfishness cuz stop being there for ppl.”
She concluded the post by stating that she knows how she neglected her relationship with Blue, and “abandoned” her mental health.
Chrisean Rock also posted another follow-up post where she spoke about the infamous interview, and how she felt that Blue was trying to set her up in the interview.
While the interview video has become a hot topic of discussion on social media, this is not the time for the two to have got into a drama publicly. From abusing each other on social media to getting into physical fights, netizens are now suggesting the two should take a break for a while. They said that the break would help the couple heal and fight their own battles to get their mental health back to normal.