“Why you always look like you musty?”: Chrisean Rock and Blueface livestream clip goes viral after latter defends girlfriend

Chrisean Rock and Blueface do not seem to be leaving the spotlight, as they keep managing to slide right into the headlines for something or the other. This time, the couple's Instagram Live went viral after Blueface defended his girlfriend Chrisean Rock as some viewers directed a question towards her.

An Instagram user, whose handle was Laylanunezz, asked her:

“Chrisean why you always look like you musty?”

Tori J. X @ToriJX_ I know we all tired of Blueface and Chrisean… but y’all this got me in tears 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I know we all tired of Blueface and Chrisean… but y’all this got me in tears 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Vpb224PVJD

While Blueface initially giggled at the question, he later defended Rock and said that his girlfriend wasn't "musty."

Although Blueface's answer might seem dull and unconvincing to some, the video has gone viral as it got over 2.3 million views in just one day. More than 50,000 people have liked the video and over 5000 have retweeted it.

Netizens share mixed reactions after Bluefaced denied Chrisean Rock being “musty”

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have often been the talk of the town due to their toxic relationship and live streams. However, the 46 second long clip that has been doing rounds of the internet has a person asking Rock why she looks musty all the time.

Although Blueface seemingly defended his girlfriend, netizens seem a little displeased with his answer and have taken to Twitter to give their opinions. Some have said that Blueface doesn't care or respect Chrisean, while others highlighted the fact that Blueface was on the verge of laughing when the question was asked.

Tori J. X @ToriJX_ @NeekNeek617 He don’t care for her or respect her. Just sad. She was visibly upset about it. Once she gets sober she’ll see that man don’t love her @NeekNeek617 He don’t care for her or respect her. Just sad. She was visibly upset about it. Once she gets sober she’ll see that man don’t love her

TaNeka💜 @NeekNeek617 @ToriJX_ He a weirdo for tryna play & embarrass her in front of pple @ToriJX_ He a weirdo for tryna play & embarrass her in front of pple

BigCourt @HighCor_ @ToriJX_ He wanted to laugh so bad @ToriJX_ He wanted to laugh so bad

Taking the couple's past records into account, and have there have been reports of violence in their relationship, some people also said that Rock would've hit Blueface had he laughed.

Tori J. X @ToriJX_ @HighCor_ She probably would’ve hit ‘em if he did … He had to keep it together 🤣🤣🤣 @HighCor_ She probably would’ve hit ‘em if he did … He had to keep it together 🤣🤣🤣

Iyannah @iyannaheshae @ToriJX_ Me knowing I’m about to make my man mad as hell @ToriJX_ Me knowing I’m about to make my man mad as hell😂 https://t.co/LRNAzj4cjx

Meanwhile, others called Chrisean Rock's boyfriend "childish."

Furthermore, the incident is also bringing back to netizens' mind of Chrisean Rock hitting Blueface near the start of this month.

Did Chrisean Rock admit to giving Blueface black eyes?

The couple, who are known for their volatile relationship, appeared in an Instagram Live earlier this month. During the Live session, Blueface claimed that Chrisean was "10-1" but that he hadn't "taken his belt" yet.

Although it is unclear as to what he is referring to, the picture that Chrisean showed seemed to suggest that the two might be talking about some fight. Chrisean also showed a picture of Blueface with black eyes as she said that he looked like a raccoon.

Netizens haven’t forgotten how Blueface was recently arrested for the investigation of attempted murder. At the time, he was present in front of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend, Rock.

The two have been in and out of the news, for Rock’s seven Blueface tattoos, as well as for their Instagram Live sessions. The two are known to have a volatile and toxic relationship that has had reports of violence from both sides.

