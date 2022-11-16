"His girl about to build a house next to the prison": Chrisean Rock trolled with memes in aftermath of Blueface's arrest 

Popular rapper Blueface was recently arrested regarding an investigation of attempted murder. He was taken under arrest from outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in what seemed like an undercover operation.

All of this happened when the rapper was enjoying a meal outside the restaurant with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. Furthermore, he was taken into custody on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department later shared that the rapper will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Look at Chrisean 🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ Blue face going to jail for attempted murder...Look at Chrisean🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ Blue face going to jail for attempted murder... Look at Chrisean 😩🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/i4LSgGdoeQ

At the same time, netizens are now trolling his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, with memes after the rapper was arrested. One social media user also commented and said:

Netizens troll Chrisean Rock on social media after Blueface's arrest in Las Vegas (Image via Instagram)

Netizens share memes and reactions to Chrisean Rock after the arrest of boyfriend, Blueface

Chrisean Rock, who is known to have seven tattoos of her boyfriend on different parts of her body, is often trolled for her posts and the on-and-off relationship that they have. This time around, social media users relentlessly trolled her after Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas.

One user also took to Twitter and said:

“Blueface got arrested for attempted murder now we finally don’t have to see updates about his and Chrisean’s manic relationship anymore.”

𝖈𝖔𝖈𝖔 @cocominajz blueface got arrested for attempted murder now we finally don’t have to see updates about his and chrisean’s manic relationship anymore blueface got arrested for attempted murder now we finally don’t have to see updates about his and chrisean’s manic relationship anymore

Zeeti @DJZeeti Chrisean was never going to leave Blueface the universe had to step in Chrisean was never going to leave Blueface the universe had to step in

shesthatforeign🛸 @shesthat4oreign 🙄 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Chrisean when She ARRIVES IN COURT WITH Blueface Chrisean when She ARRIVES IN COURT WITH Blueface 😂😂🙄 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BaUWKrzk0j

QueensoftheRing @QueensoftheR Twitter celebrating Blueface lockup because we’re sick of him and Chrisean Twitter celebrating Blueface lockup because we’re sick of him and Chrisean https://t.co/mmrocvBhbT

my name is… @clapmytweets Chrisean when Blueface got hit with that attempted murder charge: Chrisean when Blueface got hit with that attempted murder charge: https://t.co/ItK3fNUCQB

🌡 Wïłśøñ 🧨 @WondahWilson Chrisean taking out the prison guards while breaking Blueface out Chrisean taking out the prison guards while breaking Blueface out https://t.co/yPisvbe6CC

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Chrisean Rock visiting blueface in jail after he was arrested for attempted murder : Chrisean Rock visiting blueface in jail after he was arrested for attempted murder : https://t.co/PEP6lc4zOx

Gelo @ang3lo_1 #Blueface POV of Chrisean pulling up to the jail to bust Blueface out POV of Chrisean pulling up to the jail to bust Blueface out 😭#Blueface https://t.co/ZQq2tuuuwl

“IM YO ROCK Forever”: Chrisean Rock declares her support for Blueface after his arrest in Las Vegas

Moments after Blueface’s arrest, Rock posted a video of the two together with the caption:

“Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever!!!”

Since the video is blurry, nothing can actually be made out of it, except for the fact that Rock has declared her support for the rapper.

At the same time, she also took to her Instagram stories and shared that she would try her best to bring Blueface back home at the earliest. She also stressed the fact that he did not leave her when she “went in.”

Chrisean Rock addresses Blueface's arrest and talks about sticking with him through everything. (Image via Instagram)

Chrisean also scolded her followers and commenters who told her to leave the rapper. Furthermore, she also shared a tweet that said:

“ugh why gotta take you from me.”

ChriseanRock @ChriseanMalone ugh why gotta take you from me ugh why gotta take you from me 💔💔💙ugh why gotta take you from me😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢

Meanwhile, it is still unclear as to when Blueface’s trial will begin. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement saying:

“On November 15, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6300 block of Windy Road.”

Furthermore, Blueface was also arrested in February for possession of a gun in California. But that’s not all as he was also wanted by the police in 2021 after being caught on camera attacking a bouncer at a California club after he was denied entry.

