“I’m sick and tired”: Lil Durk alleged baby mama speaks out as rapper wishes for another son

American rapper Lil Durk and his alleged baby mama are once again trending online. In a series of accusations where she called him out for neglecting their son Romeo, Travonna Craig, the baby mama, alleged that Durk has been absent as a father. The entire fiasco happened after the rapper shared an Instagram story and said:

“I want one more son then I’m done. Idk when or how but I do.

Lil Durk posted on Instagram Stories about wanting another son, igniting the whole fiasco. (Image via Instagram)

As soon as the rapper shared the story, Travonna Craig posted on her Instagram stories claiming that the rapper has done nothing yet as a father. She said:

“You talking about having another son when you haven’t done SH*T for OUR SON yet like you promised! So since you love being internet, let’s be internet then cause I’ve been respectful to you and your family long enough! The attention you looking for you getting it today I’m sick and tired of your bozo clown a** antics!”

Durk's Baby Mama responded to the rapper on social media. (Image via Instagram)

Lil Durk’s baby mama came into the spotlight in 2021 when she claimed to have given birth to Romeo seven years ago. However, the rapper has been an absent father ever since. At the time, Travonna also claimed that she was the one to help him rise to fame as she bought him the White Castle and gave him rides to the studio.

As of yet, Lil Durk has six kids, and he had his first child when he was 17 years old. His oldest child, Angelo Banks, was born in 2011, which was followed by the birth of Bella Banks and Zayden in 2013. His fourth child named Du’mier was born in 2014. Then came Skyler and Willow, who were born in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

Lil Durk and baby mama’s drama explored as Travonna claims that Durk’s family has been in contact, but father has been absent

After posting an explosive Instagram story, the baby mama posted another story for Lil Durk. She stated that the whole thing is not fair to their child Romeo, as he is not at fault. She said:

“I’M TIRED Y’ALL THIS SOME BS MY SON HURT THIS AIN’T FAIR HE AIN’T DID SH*T TO NOBODY!! STOP F***IN SAYIN GET A LAWYER GO TO COURT ITS NOT THE F***IN EASY STATE TO STATE IM SENDING A DIRECT MESSAGE TO WHO I HAD A BABY WITH!!”

Lil Durk's Baby Mama responded to the rapper and claimed that she is sick and tired. (Image via Instagram)

Furthermore, she posted a thread of messages from a woman named Kiera, who claims to be Romeo’s aunt. Travonna Craig posted the message claiming that Lil Durk’s family has been connected to both the mother and son both, but the father himself has been absent.

Allegedly, the woman who claimed to be Romeo’s aunty sent these messages in August 2021 and another one in October 2022.

Baby Mama claimed that Romeo's aunts are in touch with the mother and the son, even though the father remains absent. (Image via Instagram)

Apart from that, Travonna Craig also shared several screenshots of people from the rapper, Durk’s family, who FaceTime off and on to connect with the child and the baby mama.

Putting all of this out, she again posted a message, saying:

"HOW MANY FACTS Y’ALL WANT DON’T WORRY I’M GOING LIVE!! FAMILY ON BOARD BUT YOU ABSENT TF I HAD A BABY BY DURK NOT NOBODY ELSE BUT YOU TELL EVERYBODY CHECK IN THEN GHOST MY SON. I’M FED TF UP."

Claiming how she is "fed up," Lil Durk's alleged baby mama posted a series of messages for him on social media. (Image via Instagram)

Travonna continued by posting a few pictures of her son Romeo with a side-by-side comparison photo of his alleged father, Lil Durk, to prove that he is indeed the rapper's kid.

As of this writing, the rapper has not yet responded to any of the comments made by Travonna Craig.

