Who are Julia Fox’s parents? ‘Uncut Gems’ actor’s father and brother taken into custody after apartment raid

Julia Fox’s father and brother were arrested on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after the cops raided their home in Manhattan. Authorities reported that they found some ghost guns and drug-making materials in the apartment.

The New York Post reported that authorities raided the house at around 6 am, and found several illegal goods like 3D printers and polymers.

They also found some unidentified pills, fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, propane, and formaldehyde, apart from the ghost guns. The latter are arms that cannot be traced by serial numbers. Police also reported that Fox's father and brother had a ton of other material used to make explosives.

Bob K 🇺🇸 @EnsPulver1958 Investigators recovered ghost guns — which are guns without traceable serial numbers that are often sold piecemeal — as well as 3D-printed parts like lower receivers. Cops recovered 3D printers and polymer material as well. Investigators recovered ghost guns — which are guns without traceable serial numbers that are often sold piecemeal — as well as 3D-printed parts like lower receivers. Cops recovered 3D printers and polymer material as well.

Julia Fox, the Italian-American actress, was born to Samuel Fox and Ann Darwin, and her brother, who has been arrested, is identified as Christopher Fox. While nothing more is known about the professions of the parents, it is known that Julia lived with her grandfather for the first few years after she was born. She later moved to New York City with her father, when she was 6 years old.

Julia Fox’s father and brother arrested after a raid at their Manhattan apartment

After cops raided Julia Fox’s father’s and brother’s apartment, they found a variety of paraphernalia used to make bombs and explosives. Authorities claimed that they have arrested the father and son duo. They also found some drugs and materials to make drugs in the house.

Additionally, the police also claimed that they found thousands of dollars worth of expensive wine from the house. Police have claimed that neither of Julia Fox's family members has a criminal history, and their charges are yet to be decided by the higher authorities.

However, authorities did claim that Julia Fox's brother would face charges based on possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun, and other charges.

Bob K 🇺🇸 @EnsPulver1958 Thousands upon thousands of dollars of high-end wine bottles were found mixed in with the contraband, the sources said. Thousands upon thousands of dollars of high-end wine bottles were found mixed in with the contraband, the sources said.

It is also being reported that police reached the apartment after a neighbor tipped them, as the latter was suspicious about illegal practices inside the house. The department later released a statement that said:

"The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns - against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns."

Fravis McGee @gtrswhiskeyguns @nypost The ghost guns don’t bother me at all. Fentanyl, heroin, chloroform and a pill press on the other hand… @nypost The ghost guns don’t bother me at all. Fentanyl, heroin, chloroform and a pill press on the other hand…

At the moment, the Uncut Gems actress has not spoken out on the matter, and more clarity is to be provided by the police. It is currently not known what the father and son duo did with the explosives.

