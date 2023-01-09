What are the signs of fentanyl overdose? NJ arts teacher Frank Thompson arrested after consuming drug in classroom

Frank Thompson, a 57-year-old art teacher at a suburban New Jersey middle school, was arrested after he allegedly overdosed in front of students. Authorities were informed after the teacher was found unconscious and unresponsive in a second-floor classroom. Reportedly, the incident took place around 9 am on November 29, 2022.

Additionally, the police have reported that it was the students who first saw Frank Thompson. The issue was then reported to the nurses and later to authorities. Furthermore, the School Resource Officer, Fortunato Riga, also claimed that the school nurse was already treating the teacher when authorities arrived.

An officer at the scene soon deduced that Thompson was showing signs of fentanyl overdose. As per the CDC, some signs of an overdose include loss of consciousness, slow, weak or no breathing, limp body, and discolored skin.

The incident reportedly took place at the Roosevelt Intermediate School in New Jersey. On Thursday, January 5, the art teacher was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of children. Frank Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on February 1, 2023.

When authorities arrived at the school where Frank Thompson was lying unconscious, one among them immediately recognized the signs and concluded that the teacher was overdosing on drugs. The officer then injected him with naloxone hydrochloride. As per responding officers, Thompson showed signs of improvement as soon as he was injected.

During the investigation, authorities also found fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia in the art teacher’s classroom closet.

Parents were later informed about the incident through letters, and the classroom was sealed off for sanitization.

Speaking about the incident, Superintendent Dr. Raymond González said:

“While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment. We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Westfield Police Department.”

Can fentanyl overdose be fatal? More details about the drug

Fentanyl overdose is a dangerous condition, and its adverse effects include death. Being a synthetic opioid, fentanyl is generally used to treat severe pain. It is said to be 50-100 times stronger than morphine. While the drug is mostly prescribed by doctors and is only then released by pharmacies, many end up manufacturing the drug illegally.

Furthermore, the CDC reports that common signs of fentanyl overdose include cold and clammy skin, limp body, slow or weak breathing, loss of consciousness, and choking or gurgling sounds.

Additionally, experts suggest that whenever someone sees another person choking or lying unconscious due to an overdose, the best help would be to call 911 immediately and keep the person awake and on their side to prevent choking.

Speaking of prevention, authorities and medical staff generally use Naloxone to reverse the effects of opioids. This can also prevent death due to overdose. Additionally, test strips can also be used to identify whether fentanyl has been combined with another drug.

