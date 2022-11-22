"My favorite white girl": Netizens in a frenzy after Julia Fox claims to have dated Kanye to "distract him" from ex-Kim 

Julia Fox, the actress who dated Kanye West for a brief period, has now opened up about why she got into a relationship with Ye after his split with Kim Kardashian.

In a TikTok video posted by Fox on Monday, November 21, 2022, she asserted that Ye was absolutely "normal" in front of her, implying that he did not make any controversial comments while they were together. She also mentioned that she only dated Kanye to "distract" him from Kim Kardashian.

Julia’s revelation has taken the internet by storm, with people sharing hilarious reactions to what she said in the TikTok video. One social media user even deemed Fox her "favorite white girl."

What did Julia Fox say about dating Kanye West? Twitter goes berserk over viral TikTok video

The almost 3-minute-long TikTok was posted in response to a comment on one of Fox's videos. The comment read:

“I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.”

In the now-viral video, Julia Fox justified her decision to date Kanye West by saying:

“The man was being normal around me.”

She continued:

“I had this thought that maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him from liking me. And I knew that if anyone could do it, I knew it was me.”

At the same time, Fox was all praise for Kim Kardashian, and mentioned that she loves the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. She added that the Kardashians even bought clothing items from Fox’s line to sell in their stores years ago.

"By the time me and him got together, he hadn't been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song that said 'Come back to me, Kimberly.'"

Julia Fox also mentioned that all they used to do was talk about clothes, weird ideas, and plans for the future. She further revealed that the moment Ye started with his anti-Semitic comments, she was “out.” She said:

"I realized pretty quickly that he wasn't going to take my help... I was delusional, I thought I could help him, I know. It didn't work and now we're here. That being said, I really deeply respect the man as an artist.”

At the moment, Kanye has not commented on Fox's TikTok video.

Netizens react to Julia Fox saying she was in a relationship with Kanye just to “distract” him

Julia Fox's candid revelation about Kanye brought forth an array of reactions from netizens. Calling her “interesting,” one social media user said:

“She doesn't give me bad vibes, she might actually be smart when it comes to trying to grab attention. I think she is interesting."

Eleanor Abernathy @AbernathyMeow @PopCrave She doesn't give me bad vibes, she might actually be smart when it comes to trying to grab attention. I think she is interesting. @PopCrave She doesn't give me bad vibes, she might actually be smart when it comes to trying to grab attention. I think she is interesting.

Here are a few other reactions to the video:

Rawad Habib @rawadhabibi @PopCrave I love how ungarded and real she is on her TikTok @PopCrave I love how ungarded and real she is on her TikTok

trisha 🦋 @trriiisha julia fox is actually so funny rn julia fox is actually so funny rn

However, not everyone seemed impressed by what Fox had to say. In particular, many netizens highlighted her remark about Ye being “normal.”

Kanye West and Julia Fox first met on December 31, 2021. The two confirmed their dating rumors shortly after they were spotted on a date in New York in January 2022. Later that month, on January 22, the pair even made their first formal public outing when they walked the red carpet together at the Paris Fashion Week.

However, their relationship was extremely short-lived, and the two reportedly broke up on February 14, 2022, after dating for less than two months.

Poll : 0 votes