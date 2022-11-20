“That’s what Eve looked like”: Julia Fox’s DIY leaf dress sparks hilarious reactions online

Italian-American actress Julia Fox sparked a meme fest online after she unveiled a dress and matching earrings on social media made with actual leaves.

On November 19, the model took to her Instagram handle to show her followers a foliage-themed ensemble that she created by collecting autumn leaves and getting enamored by them. In the brief video shared, she said:

"I'm obsessed with leaves, and I go to the park every day, so I've been seeing the leaves change. I just got really inspired."

The handmade dress gained praise but also left several fans shocked, as Fox showcased the behind-the-scenes process of making it.

Fox is known for her bold and wild fashion choices, which have often made headlines in the past.

Twitter reacts to Julia Fox's new leaf dress

After Julia Fox's new leaf dress went viral over the internet, Twitterati could not hold themselves back from reacting to it with hilarious memes. Several users stated that it was Eve who pulled this kind of fashion off first, while others just wondered if people knew the difference between a "dress" and a "two-piece outfit."

Some users also praised Julia Fox's creativity and fashion sense, with one even suggesting replacing her with Anna Wintour as the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

Julia Fox showed the process behind her leaf dress

In an Instagram video shared by Julia Fox, the Uncut Gems actress showed a BTS of how she created and styled the leaves into an outfit with her friend Emma Fujiko.

The star began the video by collecting some fall leaves from a nearby park. She then filmed herself and her friend, whom she describes as an artist and resin master, cleaning the leaves, coating them in the formula, and "freezing them in time."

After drying the leaves, Fox and Fujiko used hot glue to hold them together, making the top and bottom halves of the ensemble. They connected the two parts using chains and hooks put across the stems of the leaves. The outfit consisted of a bra top and bikini-style bottoms.

Fox also added that some leaves were intentionally hung in a way to make them look like they were falling.

"I kind of want it to be, like, body jewelry more than clothing."

While concluding the video, Fox revealed the final outcome, stating that she was "kind of obsessed" with the dress but wasn't sure if it was "wearable" since her derrière were out.

"It was really a labor of love. Anything can be clothes, ladies, and now that we are in dark times, we all need to learn how to be crafty."

Julia Fox completed the two-piece outfit with brown knee-high boots with triangular toes and 2-3 inch stiletto heels.

This isn't the first time that Fox has created her own dress. In September 2022, she attended the 2022 Bloomingdale party in an outfit made out of cellophane. She also told Insider that she created the purse and footwear just an hour before attending the event.

