Create

Who was rapper AKA Forbes? Tributes pour in as South African rapper gets fatally shot at the age of 35

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Feb 11, 2023 11:36 IST
Social media mourns the loss of the rapper AKA Forbes after he gets shot in South Africa on February 10, 2023. (Image via Instagram)
Social media mourns the loss of the rapper AKA Forbes after he gets shot in South Africa on February 10, 2023. (Image via Instagram)

Rapper AKA Forbes was shot and killed in Durban, South Africa on Friday, February 10, 2023. The local media confirmed that the rapper was shot outside a popular nightspot on Durban’s Florida Road.

Furthermore, a few media houses also reported that AKA Forbes was shot around 10:15 pm local time, and as soon as the paramedics arrived, there was total chaos at the scene. As per several reports, the rapper was shot six times.

Guys AKA just got shot and killed in Florida Rd Durban https://t.co/xU2csds8ln

At the same time, two other men also sustained multiple gunshot wounds. One of the two unidentified victims died due to injuries and excessive bleeding. Paramedic Garrith Jamieson spoke to TimesLIVE and said:

“Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gun shot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”

Reportedly, the South African rapper was in Durban to perform in the city. AKA Forbes was all set to release his new album, Mass County, on February 27, 2023.

Born in 1988, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, also known as AKA, was a well-known name in the world of rap and the entertainment industry in South Africa. Being a rapper, songwriter, businessman, and record producer, the 35-year-old artist started his career in 2002, while he was in high school.

Motive behind AKA Forbes' shooting remains unclear

As soon as news of AKA Forbes' death reached social media, tributes started pouring in. Netizens took to multiple platforms to express their grief over the rapper’s untimely demise.

@akaworldwide We're all waiting for you to tweet something 💔
@akaworldwide Is true bro AKA are you okay?😥
RIP: Kiernan Jarryd ForbesSouth African superstar Aka has passed away. He was 35 years old. #RIPAAKA https://t.co/zp7KXz9G62
Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Florida Road, Durban, last night. His bodyguard, was wounded, while another man, believed to be AKA’s friend was also shot dead. The motive in unclear. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/W6CBoPOqO7
Police have confirmed that South African rapper Kiernan Forbes known by his stage name AKA has been shot dead in Florida Road, Durban. Reports suggest that he was shot 6 times outside a nightlife venue. RIP Mega.🕊#RIPAKA #RIPKiernan https://t.co/6STu1eCcts
Rest in Peace Tebello Tibz Motsoane 🙏🏼❤️💔#RIPAKA | AKA | Kiernan Forbes | Super Mega https://t.co/5JYAcUB9w6
Durban’s Florida road has been closed off following a drive by shooting a short while agoTwo people have been confirmed dead by emergency services, one of which is famous rapper Kiernan Forbes, affectionately known by his stage name AKAReason for the incident still unclear https://t.co/MnkJYIYeXQ
Rest in Peace Aka 💔💔💔 Police confirmed that they duo got shot while having dinner at a restaurant in Morningside Florida Road Durban as they were leaving the restaurant to their vehicle#RIPAKA #RIPAAKA Aka djzinhle cassper #RestInPeace nadia nelly Kiernan Forbes kairo https://t.co/vtsV5KMrbx
#RIPAKA | This is God's will 'til I'm buried in six feet. 💔I'm honored to have witnessed such a deep soul touching piece of art! Thanks a ton K.O, Vigi and the late AKA, go well Kiernan Forbes, Supa Mega, thank you for music ❤Da Les Sizwe Anele Nadia Anathi Florida https://t.co/ggOiqZsja2
#RIPAKARest in Peace Kiernan Forbes, AKA, Super Mega. Greatest South African rapper ever 💔❤️Sympathies & condolences to Kairo, DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, your mom & all your loved ones ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/cqdx8PuBap
[Breaking News] 🚨 AKA leaves behind daughter Kairo Forbes as he passes away 🕊#Condolences #RIPAKA #Haibo #Kiernan #KiernanForbes#Kairo#SAPS #SupaMega #Anele #FloridaRoad #Zinhle twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DHMyjeZHi6
Almost 2-years since Anele fell to her death, her man, AKA just followed 😪Go well Kiernan Forbes, 35 is such a young age.Deeply shocked, and saddened by the tragic news of his death#RIPAKA - Supa Mega 💔NOTA:Tibz Cassper Anathi Nadia Da Les Florida DJ Somebody Confirmed https://t.co/PPiPKe38yM
Hours ago Just as he prepared for friday.😭RIP KING Kiernan AKA Forbes🐐🤍.True legend.✅️Not AKA bro! Life is cruel. https://t.co/6IdWRmsSzk
AKA Shot Dead In A Drive-by Shooting South African Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night. This was confirmed by Police sources in Durban https://t.co/vPlEoWxPvD

The family also announced the tragic death of the rapper and said:

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from the Durban Police.”
Official Statement: Rapper Aka is no more 💔💔💔💔💔 #RIPAKA #RIPAAKA #RipLegend #riptibz #RIPKiernan djzinhle cassper kairo nadia nelly da les Kiernan Forbes rest in peace AKA focalistic #RestInPeace #officialstatement https://t.co/1liHxxOC3M

At the moment, it is unclear as to who the people behind the shooting were, and what their exact motive was. However, South Africa Police have closed the road where the incident occurred for investigation.

More details about the rapper explored

AKA Forbes was a well-known name in the rap world, especially in South Africa. Born and brought up in Cape Town, his songs like Victory Lap, and albums like Altar Ego, Level, and Be Careful What You Wish For are popular with fans.

Being nominated for multiple awards like the KORA All Africa Music Awards in the category for Best African Hip-Hop, Forbes carved a path for himself in the music industry as he released songs like In My Walk, I Do, and Mistakes.

As for the rapper's personal life, his fiancée, Nelli Tembe, and he welcomed a baby girl a few years ago. However, Nelli passed away in 2021. AKA Forbes was also allegedly in a relationship with rapper Nadia Nakai.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...