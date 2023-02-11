Who was rapper AKA Forbes? Tributes pour in as South African rapper gets fatally shot at the age of 35

Rapper AKA Forbes was shot and killed in Durban, South Africa on Friday, February 10, 2023. The local media confirmed that the rapper was shot outside a popular nightspot on Durban’s Florida Road.
Furthermore, a few media houses also reported that AKA Forbes was shot around 10:15 pm local time, and as soon as the paramedics arrived, there was total chaos at the scene. As per several reports, the rapper was shot six times.
At the same time, two other men also sustained multiple gunshot wounds. One of the two unidentified victims died due to injuries and excessive bleeding. Paramedic Garrith Jamieson spoke to TimesLIVE and said:
“Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gun shot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”
Reportedly, the South African rapper was in Durban to perform in the city. AKA Forbes was all set to release his new album, Mass County, on February 27, 2023.
Born in 1988, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, also known as AKA, was a well-known name in the world of rap and the entertainment industry in South Africa. Being a rapper, songwriter, businessman, and record producer, the 35-year-old artist started his career in 2002, while he was in high school.
Motive behind AKA Forbes' shooting remains unclear
As soon as news of AKA Forbes' death reached social media, tributes started pouring in. Netizens took to multiple platforms to express their grief over the rapper’s untimely demise.
The family also announced the tragic death of the rapper and said:
“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from the Durban Police.”
At the moment, it is unclear as to who the people behind the shooting were, and what their exact motive was. However, South Africa Police have closed the road where the incident occurred for investigation.
More details about the rapper explored
AKA Forbes was a well-known name in the rap world, especially in South Africa. Born and brought up in Cape Town, his songs like Victory Lap, and albums like Altar Ego, Level, and Be Careful What You Wish For are popular with fans.
Being nominated for multiple awards like the KORA All Africa Music Awards in the category for Best African Hip-Hop, Forbes carved a path for himself in the music industry as he released songs like In My Walk, I Do, and Mistakes.
As for the rapper's personal life, his fiancée, Nelli Tembe, and he welcomed a baby girl a few years ago. However, Nelli passed away in 2021. AKA Forbes was also allegedly in a relationship with rapper Nadia Nakai.