BTS, BLACKPINK, Son Heuing Min, & more feature in Forbes Korea's list of '2022 Power Celebrity'

Forbes Korea, the Korean edition of the world-famous business magazine, recently released its annual list of the 40 most powerful Korean celebrities in the entertainment industry. Like previous years, the list reveals the current landscape of Korea’s celebrity culture as it enlists top celebrities who have made a significant impact in various fields.

pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/2p8e4cbr Forbes Korea releases top 40 power celebrities of 2022 Forbes Korea releases top 40 power celebrities of 2022tinyurl.com/2p8e4cbr https://t.co/XyGKk7IJrQ

BTS snagged the top spot and ranked #1, with the highest media exposure, social media popularity, and earnings. The K-pop global sensation has remained in the top position since 2020, and hence this does not come as a surprise to many.

Forbes Korea's Top 40 Power Celebrities for 2022

Methodology for 2022 Power Celebrity 40 Selection - Advancement of Real Income Estimation + Media/SNS/Broadcasting Influence

Similar to the US Forbes annual list of the 'Highest-Paid Celebrity 100', the Korean Top 40 by Forbes carefully selects celebrities from various entertainment fields to rank them in order of highest to lowest social influence.

The business magazine chooses four different categories to rank. Profits have 50% weightage, while media exposure, activities on broadcast, and social media influence combined stands for the remaining 50%.

Top 40 Powerful Celebrities of 2022

Ranks 1-10

BTS

BLACKPINK

Son Heung-min

Ryu Hyun-jin

Lee Chan-won

Lee Seung-gi

Lim Young-woong

Youn Yuh-jung

Yoo Jae-suk

Jang Min-ho

Following BTS is K-pop girl group BLACKPINK at #2. The quartet's most significant achievement since last year is the song How You Like That, which exceeded 600 million streams on Spotify in 2022. Their debut music video, BOOMBAYAH, also recently hit 1.4 million views on YouTube, making them the first K-pop act to achieve this feat.

Football legend Son Heung-min occupies the third place. Not only does he play forward for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, but he is also the captain of the South Korean national team.

Ranks 11-20

IU

Park Seo-joon

Jang Yoon-jung

Ahn Jeong-hwan

Kim Yeon-Koung

Jung Dong-won

TWICE

Lee Jung-jae

Lee Ji-ah

Lee Min-ho.

K-pop singer IU enters the list at the eleventh position. Known as the “Nation’s Sweetheart”, she swept the domestic music charts last year by snagging the top position on the 2021 Gaon Digital Chart.

Ranks 21-30

Kim Soo-hyun

Suzy

Kim So-yeon

Park Eun-seok

Young Tak

Kang Daniel

Jeon Mi-do

Han So-hwee

Song Hye-kyo

Son Ye-jin.

Ranks from 31-40

Song Ga-in

Rain

Park Shin-hye

Lee Seungo-yon

Lee Moo-jin

Irene

Ahn Hyo-seop

Kim Hye-soo

Kim Hee-jae

Park Bo-gum

In addition to the criteria for calculating the rankings, broadcasting, film, and advertisement fees are also calculated to determine the income earned by the celebrities during the survey period.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee