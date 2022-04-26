BLACKPINK's Jennie stuns fans in latest commercial for beauty brand HERA

BLACKPINK member, Jennie, turned heads as she flaunted her ethereal beauty for beauty brand, HERA’s latest makeup collection advertisement. The K-pop idol has been the makeup brand’s muse since her rookie days, and she has always delivered her best for them. Jennie is often credited for uplifting HERA’s image throughout the years and adding to their success.

BLACKPINK's Jennie stars in HERA's 'Silky Stay Foundation' promo

BLACKPINK's Jennie featured in HERA’s latest commercial for its brand new product, the Silky Stay Foundation, which was published on April 25, 2022.

HERA's Silky Stay Foundation promises to last 24 hours without peeling away during one's working hours. Smooth skin is a constant companion upon using this foundation. The commercial features a day-to-night theme with Jennie dressed in a silk robe and black pencil heels.

The opening of commercial sees Jennie peacefully sleeping with the Silky Stay Foundation in hand. She then wakes up with her makeup perfectly intact and begins to roam about in her hotel room.

Jennie stands by the window and watches time go by as the world changes from night to day. The focus is kept on the beautifully-packaged foundation that claims to last an entire day. The commercial ends with Jennie’s final, stunning look which leaves viewers in awe.

Fan reactions

Soon enough, fans took to various platforms to express their amazement and admiration after seeing BLACKPINK's Jennie in HERA’s advertisement. Many praised her for looking gorgeous and charismatic.

Jennie's recent collaboration

Jennie recently collaborated with eyewear brand, Gentle Monster, for the second time and introduced a brand new collection called Jentle Garden. The collaboration presents an eyewear collection inspired by the beauty of a thriving and blooming garden.

The collection includes various optical frames and sunglasses in a unique assortment of cat-eye and huge rectangular designs. It also includes a vibrant flower bag package with orange and yellow flowers mounted on a purple trolley, which is wrapped in a box and tied with a lavender ribbon.

Prices for each item vary between 3,26,393 South Korean Won to 6,04,898 South Korean Won (approximately $259 USD - $480 USD). Some designs are selling quickly, with four already being sold out.

Update on BLACKPINK

Despite being on an extended hiatus, the group members have been busy collaborating and featuring in various projects that have been trending since the beginning of 2022.

The members also take time to update fans about their work on Instagram and often ask them about their well-being. Ever since the new year began, fans have been requesting new music as the group’s previous comeback was in October 2020.

