What happened between Kira and Romeo? Bachelor in Paradise couple’s relationship timeline explored as they part ways

After Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini, another Bachelor in Paradise couple has called it quits. Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander took to their Instagram stories to announce that they had ended their relationship.

The on-again/off-again former couple last appeared together on November 22, 2022, at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion and said they were "very happy together." But a month later, Kira announced that she and Romeo were going their "separate ways." Meanwhile, Romeo also shared a video of a busy cityscape with an instrumental track and captioned it,

“Back to the start.”

Kira and Romeo call it quits (Image via @kiramengistu/Instagram and @doctor__romeo/Instagram)

Bachelor in Paradise former couple Romeo and Kira met in season 8 of the show

Kira and Romeo were two of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. Kira was previously a contestant on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, and Romeo was earlier seen as a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young. However, they were both eliminated from the show after a few episodes.

Kira and Romeo first met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2022. Their relationship saw many ups and downs throughout the series, as Kira was not the only one interested in Romeo.

Another female contestant, Jill Chin, also had her eyes on Romeo from the beginning. Jill was also a contestant in The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard.

This eventually led to a love triangle. Romeo initially turned down Kira's advances to pursue Jill. Kira was eliminated at the First Rose ceremony as Romeo chose Jill over her. However, things didn't work out between Romeo and Jill.

After elimination, Kira made a surprise return to the beach and asked Romeo to give their relationship another chance. She said:

“I really wish we had given this a real try ... I just feel like it’s unfinished business.”

Kira then asked Romeo to leave the beach along with her. Romeo was a little hesitant initially but finally agreed.

The then-couple confirmed they were still together on the Bachelor in Paradise After the Final Rose special. Kira even updated her fans on their relationship through a video saying they "are still very happy." She even said:

“It’s hard to make a bi-coastal relationship work, but you know, we’re really managing.”

Kira faced much backlash due to her behavior on the reality show, but she was grateful for her time on the dating show and for finding love there. She told Cosmopolitan:

“Admittedly, I was an agent of chaos during my time in Paradise. My time on the show included a love triangle, an argument on the beach, consensually nipple-rubbing a male contestant, and bouncing from one guy to another until I finally left Paradise with my Romeo (Alexander). I was quite a ‘colorful character.’ It was harmless fun.”

However, the couple has now parted ways and ended their relationship. Fans had speculated about their split ahead of the announcement, as their recent social media posts hinted that there was some trouble in their paradise.

The former pair were friends before joining Bachelor in Paradise since they both attended Harvard. Romeo also confessed that he had kissed Kira before coming to the reality dating show.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes