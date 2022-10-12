"This look says it all": Memes galore as Kira makes a return and leaves the beach with Romeo on Bachelor in Paradise 

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode continued from the previous episode as cast members dealt with issues in their relationships and navigated newer connections. However, with new arrivals, chaos ensued, leading to fights, misunderstandings and arguments throughout the episode.

On tonight's episode of the show, Kira returned to the beach to give her and Romeo a second chance but failed. However, she managed to establish a connection with Romeo, following which the duo left the beach as a couple.

Romeo's reaction to Kira asking him to leave with her had fans make memes about the situation with the duo. One tweeted:

Moxy @Moxy70 #BIP This look says it all lol I mean c’mon .. Romeo said yes to leaving with Kira because what? He was gonna leave anyway since there wasn’t a rose for him? #BachelorInParadise This look says it all lol I mean c’mon .. Romeo said yes to leaving with Kira because what? He was gonna leave anyway since there wasn’t a rose for him? #BachelorInParadise #BIP https://t.co/Jz7X62T2VV

Season 8 of the hit reality dating series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. While some contestants have become fan favorites, others have received widespread criticism for their actions. With a few members self-eliminating themselves, the stakes are even higher. Will they be able to find love?

Kira leaves with Romeo after failing to connect with Jacob on Bachelor in Paradise

In Episode 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, Jill established a romantic connection with Jacob. The duo went on a one-pn-one date and returned to the beach, with Jill beaming with happiness. However, her happiness was short-lived, as former cast member Kira, who was sent home last week, made her way back.

Kira explained that she had some "unfinished business" to take care of and wanted to connect with Jacob. The duo had spent a considerable amount of time before the first rose ceremony. However, Jacob ended up giving his rose to Lace, sending an upset Kira home.

After returning to Bachelor in Paradise, Kira wished to clear things up with Jacob and see that if there was a second chance with him. She said:

"The reason I'm here is because I was blindsided when you, you know, decided not to give me your rose, and I had a couple of days to process it, and I honestly haven't been able to, like, get you out of my mind. I know that we didn't know each other for very long but I know what I felt was real even though it was new."

Kira further stated that she still had feelings for Jacob and that he felt like "home." However, after Jill walked off upset, he confessed to having feelings for the latter and bid Kira goodbye. He said:

"We've established some very good chemistry....I still wish that things had gone differently, a little bit, but at the same time, I don't think that connection is..I think that it's just too - it was just too forced. At least with me, it just - it actually was never gonna work out."

Although Jacob appreciated Kira for coming back for him, he made it clear that he didn't want to establish a connection with her and would rather pursue Jill, with whom he had connected and had deep conversations over the past 24 hours.

However, it wasn't all over for Kira on Bachelor in Paradise. While walking out, she connected with her former connection Romeo. She explained her conversation with Jacob and revealed that she finally found clarity. The star also wished to get a second chance with Romeo.

Kira and Romeo reflected on the latter's rose choice earlier and connected with each other, reigniting their relationship. When Kira asked Romeo that they leave the beach together as a couple, the latter, although hesitant at first, agreed for the same.

Fans react to Kira leaving with Romeo on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans were stunned at the shocking turn of events. They took to social media to bring up memes on the situation.

Check out what they have to say.

Bachelor Fantake @BachelorFantake



Romeo for 10 minutes straight:



#BachelorInParadise Kira: want to leave Paradise together?Romeo for 10 minutes straight: Kira: want to leave Paradise together?Romeo for 10 minutes straight:#BachelorInParadise https://t.co/Y7TZVcS0vX

norlette @perismom Romeo kissing Kira thinking he’ll get to stay another week and then ending up leaving immediately #BachelorInParadise Romeo kissing Kira thinking he’ll get to stay another week and then ending up leaving immediately #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/SecQNFH6yh

Greg Summers @gsw77723 #BachelorInParadise Romeo went from fake crying to Kira > to thrown off by Kira’s Question > to now walking off the beach in regret. I had to rewatch to make sure that just happened. Romeo went from fake crying to Kira > to thrown off by Kira’s Question > to now walking off the beach in regret. I had to rewatch to make sure that just happened.😂 #BachelorInParadise

Nikki @iHoe0810 Im sorry Romeo….But this is exactly how Kira walked you right out of paradise 🥲 #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadise ABC Im sorry Romeo….But this is exactly how Kira walked you right out of paradise 🥲 #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadiseABC https://t.co/Jhfnile0Nd

Some felt that Romeo only approached her so he could get her rose and stay on the beach and didn't want to leave the place as a couple.

Sammy @kando84

#BachelorInParadise @BachParadise Romeo thought Kira was staying so he just wanted a rose; that's why he looked blindsided by her asking him to leave with her and had to accept so as not to look like a douchebag. He probably broke up with her during that limo ride, lol! @BachParadise Romeo thought Kira was staying so he just wanted a rose; that's why he looked blindsided by her asking him to leave with her and had to accept so as not to look like a douchebag. He probably broke up with her during that limo ride, lol!#BachelorInParadise

20 Something Female @20sFemale No Kira, Romeo won’t leave with you cause he isn’t into you he just wants to stay on the beach #BachelorInParadise No Kira, Romeo won’t leave with you cause he isn’t into you he just wants to stay on the beach #BachelorInParadise

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is getting heated with each passing episode. With these complicated dynamics and upcoming twists and turns, there is only more drama to come in the next few weeks. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

