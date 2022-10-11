What time will Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 5 air? Salley's arrival, Shanae's dilemma and more explored

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode will amp up the drama as a new arrival shakes up the beach. The cast members will deepen their existing connections and explore newer ones while engaging in multiple arguments and fights throughout the episode.

This season of Bachelor in Paradise has been extremely popular amongst viewers. While some contestants have already become fan favorites, others, including Teddi and Sierra, have made dramatic exits from the show. As connections are in jeopardy with the new arrivals, things are bound to heat up. Will the cast find the love they have been looking for?

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 5?

The two-hour episode on Tuesday is set to bring the heat as Salley makes her way to the beach. She was previously seen on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor (Season 26), however, she self-eliminated. The star was previously engaged to someone else, and Clayton's season commenced on the day that she was supposed to get married.

Although Clayton gave her a rose by the end of their conversation, she refused to accept it and left the show. Ahead of her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, her suitcase caught viewers' and cast members' attention. Bartender Wells Adams explained that Salley wished to talk to her ex before coming to the beach, following which she didn't board the flight.

With her arrival on the beach in the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise episode, the women who heard Wells' version of the story will be seen questioning Salley. How will Salley respond? Only time will tell.

The official synopsis of Bachelor in Paradise Episode 5 reads:

"With the rose ceremony fast approaching, the remaining single men begin to question how many days they have left in Paradise; but it’s not long before new drama takes center stage. That’s right, Salley has arrived, finally ready to hit the beach and two daring women jump at the opportunity to confront her right away about her intentions. "

Meanwhile, the previous episode showed Shanae in a big dilemma as she had feelings for two men simultaneously - Logan and James. She initially built a connection with Logan, following which she went on a date with newcomer James and hit it off.

In a conversation with Genevieve, Shanae confessed to pursuing James over Logan but revealed that she still had feelings for the latter. She was further upset at Logan's lack of effort toward the relationship and confronted him. She demanded assertiveness and effort from him. She said:

"Obviously I like you. But I feel like I'm showing you a lot. I'm telling you. I'm making it obvious that I like you. But I don't know if you're really, like, giving me that in return."

The Bachelor in Paradise Episode 5 synopsis further states:

"Then, Shanae faces double trouble as she sorts out her feelings for two suitors, and Ashley and Jared make the most out of their last night on the beach. Later, during a full moon, one newly formed couple has a romantic breakthrough and reveals it all."

This season of Bachelor in Paradise is proving to be dramatic with each passing episode. With the women holding power this week, a lot of chaos is set to take place as nearly five men are single and hoping to gain roses.

Tune in to an all-new episode this Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

