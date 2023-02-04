When did Brendon Urie marry Sarah? Couple welcome new baby a week after announcing pregnancy 

Brendon Urie and his wife Sara welcomed a baby earlier this week after announcing their pregnancy just a week back. The couple is yet to disclose the child's name or gender. Brendon Urie made a public announcement through his pop band Panic! at the Disco’s Instagram page and said:

“Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

While there has been no announcement of the baby being born on the couple’s social media, several media houses like TMZ reported that Brendon and his wife have welcomed the child. “Everyone is healthy and happy," the media outlet added.

The couple married in 2013 after dating for a while.

Brendon Urie confirmed the dissolution of his band, Panic! At the Disco, via a social media post

With the announcement of their baby’s arrival, Brendon Urie also put out the news that his band, Panic! at the Disco, is ending. In the post, he said:

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.”

He further clarified that he would now be focusing more on his family, and thus, Panic! At The Disco will be no more. He also thanked his supporters for their immense love over the years. Brendon said:

“Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.”

Sarah Orzechowski, Brendon's wife, is a makeup artist

As the new parents welcomed a child 10 years after their marriage, many wished to know more about Brendon Urie’s wife, Sara Orzechowski. Sarah, a self-employed makeup artist, previously worked at Mac Cosmetics from 2010 to 2012. Born in 1987, the new mother studied at Lutheran High School Westland and the Michigan College of Beauty to study Esthetics.

Being a makeup artist, most of her work has been offscreen; however, Sarah once appeared on the satirical TV series Good Cops with Brendon and a few more bandmates of Panic! At The Disco.

Speaking of how they met, it is known from numerous media reports that they first met on a tour in 2009 and hit it off right away. Afterward, the couple married in April 2013 after dating for four years.

Furthermore, Brendon, the musician, opened up about his sexual orientation being pansexual back in 2018 when he said:

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her, but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

Additionally, Brendon Urie and Sarah, the new parents, have not yet announced the arrival of their child on social media or other public platforms.

