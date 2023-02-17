"It's like she's afraid of success": Chloe Bailey amasses backlash after announcing Chris Brown collaboration

American singer Chloe Bailey was recently criticized by Twitter users for collaborating with Chris Brown on her next single, How Does It Feel. The backlash came as many questioned Bailey's decision to collaborate with someone who has been accused of violence against women several times.

As the social media platforms continue to amass tweets and posts about the collaboration, people express their concern and disagreement about Chloe Bailey working with Chris Brown. User @jennytheleo wrote:

“Chloe Bailey making a song with Chris Brown in 2023; it’s like she’s afraid of success.”

Chloe Bailey making a song with Chris Brown in 2023; it's like she's afraid of success.

Chloe Bailey comes under fire as she announced working with Chris Brown on her upcoming single, How Does It Feel

After Chloe Bailey's February 16, 2023, Twitter post announcing her collaboration with Chris Brown went viral, several netizens took to social media platforms to express their disapproval.

While stressing on Brown's reputation as an abuser, several Twitter users wrote that they found the new collaboration "disgusting" and asked Chloe to “delete” the post and the song from the album.

Ernest Owens wrote: "We're failing Black women in music if they feel like they have to collaborate with a known abuser in order to chart."

MaltLiquorPapi @LowkeyBrilliant Chloe Bailey watching her timeline after posting a pic with Chris Brown Chloe Bailey watching her timeline after posting a pic with Chris Brown https://t.co/7YikTskm4j

Meanwhile, several Twitter users jumped on the bandwagon to stand up for Bailey, as they talked about Chris being amazing as an artist. They claimed that Bailey was "barely" getting the support from the online community, but with the mention of Brown, she is being criticized.

🤎 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗬 𝗠𝗔 𝗖𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗦 🤎 @PETTIESTPREMY Y'all was barely supporting Chloe Bailey music BEFORE she announced that she collabing w| Chris Brown. Stop using him as a cop out as to why y'all not going to support YET another one of her songs. Y'all was barely supporting Chloe Bailey music BEFORE she announced that she collabing w| Chris Brown. Stop using him as a cop out as to why y'all not going to support YET another one of her songs.

🎧⚔️ @SoundsAndSwords @ChloeBailey do your thing, girl! @chrisbrown People are super bitter in the commentsdo your thing, girl! @ChloeBailey @chrisbrown People are super bitter in the comments 😂 do your thing, girl!

Chris Brown lost multiple commercial contracts due to multiple allegations

Chris Brown’s allegations on abuse dates back to 2009 when he was dating Rihanna. At the time, the Umbrella singer was vocal about how Brown hit her, resulting in multiple bruises. He then pleaded guilty and admitted that he had hit Rihanna back then. Due to the incident, he lost multiple commercial contracts and faced a lot of criticism.

Soon after, another ex-girlfriend of the singer, model Karrueche Tran, got a restraining order against Brown. She accused him of stalking her, sending her offensive messages, and physically harming her.

in my 👽 era @afrorckprincess So, Chris brown:



- nearly beat Rihanna to d3ath

- has abused other women

- strangled a woman

- is a colourist

- has misogynistic, abusive song lyrics

- stalked karrueche + had a restraining order against him

- mocked kehlanis suicide attempt

- has SA allegations



And yet… So, Chris brown:- nearly beat Rihanna to d3ath- has abused other women - strangled a woman- is a colourist- has misogynistic, abusive song lyrics- stalked karrueche + had a restraining order against him- mocked kehlanis suicide attempt - has SA allegations And yet…

Besides hitting his ex-girlfriends and being involved in domestic violence cases, Brown also faced multiple charges when he was involved in an altercation with Frank Ocean. The latter alleged that Brown threatened to “shoot him.” Furthermore, he was also involved in a hit-and-run case in Los Angeles in 2013 but did not face any jail time as the charges were dropped.

Chris Brown has also been in rehab for his untreated bipolar disorder and PTSD. In January 2022, another woman filed a civil suit against Brown, accusing him of r*ping her on a yacht in Miami. As per the lawsuit, the incident took place in December 2020.

However, as he made his entry back into the world of music, celebrities who has been seen in a single frame with him since then has faced massive backlash. Something similar happened with former Fifth Harmony singer Normani, who was criticized for working with Chris Brown,.

mademoiselle @mademoiselle4u Chloe Bailey joining Normani, H.E.R, Ella Mai, Tinashe and Summer Walker at the Chris Brown Bird Association Chloe Bailey joining Normani, H.E.R, Ella Mai, Tinashe and Summer Walker at the Chris Brown Bird Association https://t.co/887u3LGyqY

Chloe Bailey’s new single, How Does It Feel featuring Chris Brown, will be released on February 24, 2023. However, other songs from her album, In Pieces, will be released a few weeks later.

