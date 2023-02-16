"Weird as hell Idc": Rihanna sparks online debate after calling her son "fine" in latest tweet

Rihanna, who shocked the world by revealing her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, has now created a stir on social media by calling her son “fine” in a tweet. As the youngest self-made female billionaire took to Twitter to post a bunch of pictures with her son, she talked about how “fine” her child is, saying:

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.”

thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family! my son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️

She also thanked British Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful and photographers Inez and Vinoodh for capturing her family beautifully. However, since RiRi's tweet, netizens have found themselves embroiled in an online debate over the singer's use of the word “fine.” One social media user said:

“Using the word “fine” to describe a one year old is weird as hell Idc”

Beyoncesnips @Beyoncestooth @rihanna @Edward_Enninful @inezandvinoodh Using the word “fine” to describe a one year old is weird as hell Idc @rihanna @Edward_Enninful @inezandvinoodh Using the word “fine” to describe a one year old is weird as hell Idc

The pictures shared by the singer were taken for her latest interview with Vogue, and saw her dressed in a Valentino gown that was accessorized with some gold-plated bracelets. Prior to this, the Fenty mogul once again made headlines after she performed onstage, caressing her stomach and declaring her second pregnancy.

After her performance, Rihanna's representatives confirmed that the Diamonds singer was indeed expecting another baby.

Rihanna’s caption causes a stir among netizens who find the word "unacceptable"

While it is true that whatever Rihanna does becomes viral in just a jiffy, this time, her post has sparked heated debates on social media. Many argued that the We Found Love singer calling her son “fine” is not acceptable, since it was an inappropriate word to describe a toddler.

Comparing it to a recent incident where a woman on the internet called her son “fine,” and was slammed for it, one social media user raised the question about whether it becomes “acceptable” just because a famous singer did the same thing.

blue ivy brother @Iovedel Now just a few months ago we were all dunking on boy moms who call their sons “fine” but now that Rihanna did it… it’s perfectly acceptable? Can we all be serious for once.. Now just a few months ago we were all dunking on boy moms who call their sons “fine” but now that Rihanna did it… it’s perfectly acceptable? Can we all be serious for once.. https://t.co/NQa7nRdBDn

promise ❦ @pinnkypromiise i’m sorry but why is rihanna calling her son fine? she one of them i’m afraid i’m sorry but why is rihanna calling her son fine? she one of them i’m afraid

Sin 🌙 @DividemyHeart Rihanna saying her baby is "fine" means we gotta deal with another 20 years of you weird bitches thinking that's okay to say to your son Rihanna saying her baby is "fine" means we gotta deal with another 20 years of you weird bitches thinking that's okay to say to your son 😭

diosa :3 @gor3whor33 rihanna calling her son “fine” just irked me rihanna calling her son “fine” just irked me

c @cryspykreme not rihanna calling her baby boy fine…

it’s giving weirdo boy mom vibes 🫢 like you could’ve chosen ANY other word… not rihanna calling her baby boy fine… it’s giving weirdo boy mom vibes 🫢 like you could’ve chosen ANY other word…

Skinny Minnie @Da_mirror91 Now Rihanna, why you had to call your son fine. Now Rihanna, why you had to call your son fine. https://t.co/71PJjfFlCq

On the other hand, there were also a bunch of people who found nothing wrong with Rihanna calling her son “fine.” Some netizens even tweeted about how they cannot comprehend why the word is creating a ruckus on the internet.

The Year of Me 🪬 @iamshakeena Rihanna calling her son “fine” is Caribbean culture. Americans… she’s not your mate please remember that. If your mum doesn’t like you just say that but don’t come for her. Rihanna calling her son “fine” is Caribbean culture. Americans… she’s not your mate please remember that. If your mum doesn’t like you just say that but don’t come for her.

K10 @officiallyk10 This discourse around Rihanna calling her son fine… is everybody ok? Because huh? This discourse around Rihanna calling her son fine… is everybody ok? Because huh?

Jean @IAmTheLWord If you think Rihanna calling her son ‘fine’ means anything other than a mother calling her son ‘fine’, please go to therapy. If you think Rihanna calling her son ‘fine’ means anything other than a mother calling her son ‘fine’, please go to therapy.

T✨ @txadel_ I feel like west Africans and West Indians collectively don’t understand wtf all the fuss is about Rihanna isn’t American lmao, let that lady call her baby boy ‘fine’I feel like west Africans and West Indians collectively don’t understand wtf all the fuss is about Rihanna isn’t American lmao, let that lady call her baby boy ‘fine’ 😭 I feel like west Africans and West Indians collectively don’t understand wtf all the fuss is about 😂😂

More about the singer’s second pregnancy

As the 34-year-old singer stepped onto the Super Bowl stage during the halftime performance, many speculated if she was pregnant. Dressed in a bright red jumpsuit, the Fenty Beauty owner revealed a baby bump. The news was later confirmed by her representative, who stated that the singer is indeed expecting her second baby.

This came as a surprise to many since the singer recently gave birth to a baby boy in May 2022, after she revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky. While there is no further information about her second pregnancy, People Magazine reported that a source close to the Love the Way You Lie singer had revealed some details about the pregnancy:

“Rihanna is excited to be a mom and couldn't be happier. Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different.”

While Rihanna has been extremely tight-lipped about her first child, it is not known how many months it has been for the Dancing In The Dark singer since she first came to know about her second pregnancy. The Grammy winner has not disclosed the approximate date of the second baby's arrival either.

