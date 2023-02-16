"Weird as hell Idc": Rihanna sparks online debate after calling her son "fine" in latest tweet

Rihanna, who shocked the world by revealing her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, has now created a stir on social media by calling her son “fine” in a tweet. As the youngest self-made female billionaire took to Twitter to post a bunch of pictures with her son, she talked about how “fine” her child is, saying:
“My son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.”
She also thanked British Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful and photographers Inez and Vinoodh for capturing her family beautifully. However, since RiRi's tweet, netizens have found themselves embroiled in an online debate over the singer's use of the word “fine.” One social media user said:
“Using the word “fine” to describe a one year old is weird as hell Idc”
The pictures shared by the singer were taken for her latest interview with Vogue, and saw her dressed in a Valentino gown that was accessorized with some gold-plated bracelets. Prior to this, the Fenty mogul once again made headlines after she performed onstage, caressing her stomach and declaring her second pregnancy.
After her performance, Rihanna's representatives confirmed that the Diamonds singer was indeed expecting another baby.
Rihanna’s caption causes a stir among netizens who find the word "unacceptable"
While it is true that whatever Rihanna does becomes viral in just a jiffy, this time, her post has sparked heated debates on social media. Many argued that the We Found Love singer calling her son “fine” is not acceptable, since it was an inappropriate word to describe a toddler.
Comparing it to a recent incident where a woman on the internet called her son “fine,” and was slammed for it, one social media user raised the question about whether it becomes “acceptable” just because a famous singer did the same thing.
On the other hand, there were also a bunch of people who found nothing wrong with Rihanna calling her son “fine.” Some netizens even tweeted about how they cannot comprehend why the word is creating a ruckus on the internet.
More about the singer’s second pregnancy
As the 34-year-old singer stepped onto the Super Bowl stage during the halftime performance, many speculated if she was pregnant. Dressed in a bright red jumpsuit, the Fenty Beauty owner revealed a baby bump. The news was later confirmed by her representative, who stated that the singer is indeed expecting her second baby.
This came as a surprise to many since the singer recently gave birth to a baby boy in May 2022, after she revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky. While there is no further information about her second pregnancy, People Magazine reported that a source close to the Love the Way You Lie singer had revealed some details about the pregnancy:
“Rihanna is excited to be a mom and couldn't be happier. Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different.”
While Rihanna has been extremely tight-lipped about her first child, it is not known how many months it has been for the Dancing In The Dark singer since she first came to know about her second pregnancy. The Grammy winner has not disclosed the approximate date of the second baby's arrival either.