"ROC NATION YOU WILL PAY": Netizens rally for Jay Z to perform alongside Rihanna at Super Bowl

Fans loved Rihanna's performance at Super Bowl LVII since she was performing on stage after a long hiatus. However, as RiRi continued her set, many fans hoped to get a glimpse of Jay-Z, as they expected the American rapper to perform alongside the Umbrella singer.
With Jay-Z absent, many social media users took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Some fans even blamed Jay-Z's entertainment agency, Roc Nation. User @luvhartxx tweeted:
“Jay Z and Kanye didn’t come out to perform?!?! ROC NATION YOU WILL PAY”
While Jay-Z was not seen on stage with Rihanna, he was present with his 11-year-old daughter at the Super Bowl LVII, which was held at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Fans express their disappointment as Jay-Z was not seen performing alongside Rihanna at Super Bowl LVII
From We Found Love to Diamonds, Rihanna gave a smashing 13-minute performance. Since the singer has not released any of her albums since 2016, fans were delighted to see RiRi performing proudly and flaunting her baby bump.
However, many fans also expected Jay-Z to be on the stage. When that did not happen, people were left disheartened. Some commented that they expected RiRi to have "her own special guest," which led them into thinking that it was either Jay-Z or some other singer. Meanwhile, others expressed shock at how the American rapper was in the same area, yet he did not perform with her.
Several celebrities were spotted at 2023 Super Bowl LVII
Jay-Z was seen wrapping his arms around his daughter’s shoulder, as he flaunted a black-and-grey game-day hoodie from his record label, Roc Nation. Apart from the Empire State of Mind rapper, several other celebrities were also spotted attending Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
Bradley Cooper was seen at the event as he enjoyed nachos and snacks in a private suite. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish was seated next to Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple. Other celebrities such as Paul Rudd, chef Gordon Ramsay, and The Beatle's Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, were seen at the star-studded game.
While most celebrities visited the Super Bowl game wearing hoodies or jerseys of the football players, they also extended their support to the artists who performed last night. As such, Cara Delevingne wore a quirky T-Shirt that read:
“Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game weird, but whatever.”
Apart from them, other celebrities who graced the 2023 Super Bowl were Niecy Nash-Betts, Jessica Betts, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, and comedian Kevin Hart, among others.