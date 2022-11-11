How many kids does Brian McKnight have? All about his first wife and family as singer and Leilani Mendoza are set to welcome a child

Singer Brian McKnight and his wife, Leilani Mendoza, are all set to welcome another kid. McKnight announced the news on social media by posting a few pictures, including one where he was holding Mendoza’s baby bump. The pictures featured similar captions, which read,

“We are Ecstatic to finally announce Baby McKnight is coming soon!!!!!!! To my beautiful wife you are my everything my hero my reason for living I’m so in love with you baby.”

Brian and Leilani share three children - Julia, Jack, and Kekoa Matteo. Kekoa tragically passed away when he was an infant.

Brian McKnight is a father of six children

Brian McKnight tied the knot with singer and songwriter Julie McKnight in 1990. They soon became the parents of two kids – Brian Jr. and Niko but the couple got divorced in 2003.

According to reports, Brian’s ex-wife Julia raised their kids when he was busy making music and touring. During their childhood, the children shared a good relationship with their father, but they are not on good terms anymore. Brian and Niko are currently a part of the music industry and have formed a production team, C.A.T.S., in collaboration with Thomas Williams.

Brian is also the father of a daughter, Brianna McKnight, whose mother’s identity remains unknown. The singer then began dating Leilani Mendoza in 2014, and they got engaged in May 2017. Brian and Leilani exchanged vows in December 2017 and had three children – Julia, Jack, and Kekoa Matteo.

Kekoa Matteo died in infancy. In May 2022, McKnight spoke up about his loss on social media and said it affected him greatly, but he knows that Kekoa is still with them, like Julia and Jack. The post featured a picture of him cradling Mendoza’s belly, with Julia and Jack beside them. McKnight also said,

“The strength I saw in you through the loss of our son and the courage to deal with the hardest loss we’ve ever dealt with in our lives has been truly remarkable. I am in awe.”

A few people thought the post hinted at Brian abandoning Brianna, Niko, and Brian. However, he refused to respond to the claims of child abandonment.

In brief, about Brian McKnight

At the age of 19, Brian McKnight signed his first recording deal with Wing Records and, two years later, in 1992, released his self-titled debut album, which peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 chart. He continued to release more albums like I Remember You and Anytime, which was nominated for Best Male Video at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

The following year, Brian released his most successful album, Back at One, selling over three million copies. In late 2005, McKnight signed with Warner Bros. Records and, in December 2006, released the album Ten, which turned out to be a huge success.

The 53-year-old continued his successful career with albums like Better and Genesis. He announced in 2018 that he was working on his next album, Bedtime Story.

