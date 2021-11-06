Who are Yella Beezy's kids? Rapper arrested for child abandonment and assault

Rapper Yella Beezy was reportedly arrested for alleged suspicion of child endangerment, child abandonment, assault and illegal possession of weapons on Thursday, 4 November 2021. The singer was detained by Plano police officials in Collin County.

Plano Officer Andrae Smith told Fox News that the circumstances related to the arrest resulted in the unlicensed use of weapons and endangerment of the child:

“They went to effect the arrest and circumstances surrounding the arrest that led to the UCW and the endangering of a child.”

However, the initial cause of the rapper’s arrest has not been revealed. The latest arrest comes a few months after Yella Beezy was convicted of drug and weapons charges in August. TMZ reported that the That’s On Me hitmaker was charged for “possession of a controlled substance and unlawful weapon”.

The musician also faced legal issues in February for unlicensed possession of a weapon. As per the outlet, officials pulled him over in Dallas and found five guns inside his black SUV. However, the rapper later claimed that the arrest was a “set up” and his team clarified that his weapons were registered.

Everything about Yella Beezy's family and children

Yella Beezy is the proud father of two sons (Image via Yella Beezy/Twitter)

Yella Beezy, aka Markies Deandre Conway, was born in McKinney and raised in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. The singer’s father was murdered when he was just 12 years old. However, he himself is now a proud father of two beautiful children.

The Up One singer was reportedly in a relationship with Alias Justdee until their recent break-up. The musician welcomed his first child, son Baby Yella, in January 2018. The child also has his own Instagram managed by his father and boasts a little over 13K followers.

The recording artist’s second child, son Dallas Conway, arrived in January 2021. Yella Beezy also announced the news through Instagram. Although the rapper mostly keeps his children out of the spotlight, they frequently appear on his social media.

It is not confirmed if the singer shares both of his children with Justdee, but media outlets have often referred to the latter as Yella Beezy’s “baby mama”. The couple made news earlier this year for their online feud following their breakup.

The Bacc at it Again singer announced the separation with his “SINGLE ALL 2021” relationship status on Instagram. Meanwhile, Justdee fired back at the rapper writing “Get out of my house 2021”. No further updates about their relationship were made available after their indirect exchange on social media.

It is not known if Yella Beezy is currently dating someone as he mostly keeps his private life out of the public eye.

