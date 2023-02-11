“WTF”: Clip of Lady Gaga getting vomited on during concert sparks outrage in wake of Sam Smith’s Grammys performance

The internet recently rediscovered Lady Gaga's 2014 performance, where a girl vomited on the artist as part of the act. All of this happened after the netizens began criticizing Sam Smith and Kim Petras's performance of Unholy, as many thought it was too “satanic.”
However, soon after people slammed Sam Smith’s performance, the Lady Gaga video left the internet appalled as people were shocked to see performance artist Millie Brown putting her fingers in her throat to vomit out a green-colored liquid on Lady Gaga’s body. The video started floating on social media right after podcaster Elijah Schaffer tweeted and said:
“Why are we not talking about Lady GaGa having a young girl vomit on her chest during a performance?"
All of this caused a huge stir on social media, where people expressed their disdain at the Bloody Mary singer's 2014 video. One netizen also said:
“WTF”
“Satan is in charge”: Social media users appalled as Lady Gaga’s 2014 vomit video resurfaces online after 9 years
After Sam Smith and Kim Petras got done with their share of slamming and criticism, it was time for Lady Gaga to be talked about as people on the internet suddenly rediscovered a video of the singer, where she can be seen vomited on. Commenting about how “Satan is in charge,” one social media user commented and said:
However, many justified the performance and said:
The artist referred to herself as a "vomit artist" in response to people who were stunned by how Brown was vomiting out a green liquid. She is known for vomiting colorful milk on canvas, which helps her produce colorful pieces. One of her pieces reportedly sold for $20,000 at the same time.
Furthermore, at the time of the performance, Brown spoke about Lady Gaga’s performance and reported that she had turned down other collaborations because Gaga understood her art well. She said:
“She appreciates performance art. So doing that stuff live with her, with that kind of energy from the crowd, was really amazing. It worked really amazing with that song and the idea of purging all that bad energy and getting rid of it.”
Why were the “Unholy” singers criticized? All you should know about Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance at the Grammys 2023
When Sam Smith and Kim Petras won a Grammy for their song Unholy, they took the opportunity to perform. The fact that Petras performed from inside the cage and the entire act was set up in a red tone led some to describe their performance as "Satanic."
Sam was spotted with whips, chains, and devil horns. At the same time, the thing that infuriated and appalled the netizens the most was the Satanic horn hat that Sam wore. Calling the performance “evil,” many slammed the singers. As of now, neither Kim nor Sam have responded to the backlash.