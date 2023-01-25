“It was never about children” - Arkansas’ drag performance bill explained as netizens slam restrictions

The Arkansas senators voted to pass a bill that classified drag shows as “adult-oriented” under state law. The bill, which was passed on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, was meant to outlaw such performances on public property or anywhere a minor can view them. Furthermore, the bill classifies drag shows in the same way as strip clubs and adult theaters.

Many members of the board were against the bill as they were of the belief that it would discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community. Several netizens also slammed the restrictions, as one social media user took to Twitter and said:

“It was never about children.”

Social media users did not seem to like the idea behind the bill as many posted in opposition of the same. (Image via Twitter)

The bill passed on a 29-6 party-line vote, where six senators opposed the bill.

“Obscenity laws are back”: Social media users slam bill that classifies drag shows as “adult-oriented”

While the majority of the board agreed to pass the bill, a handful of senators opposed it, as they felt it would single out certain groups of people. Similarly, social media users also did not seem to agree with the bill, as many slammed the idea of the restrictions. One netizen took to Twitter and said:

“It could also ban all trans people performing, doing karaoke, making a dirty joke, and more. It’s a bill people said 'had no chance of passing.' I hope it doesn’t. Obscenity laws are back.”

How does the bill define drag shows?

While Alexa Henning, the spokesperson for Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, did not signal if the governor would sign the bill, she said:

"Governor Sanders believes we need to be protecting and educating kids, not indoctrinating them. It’s time to get back to letting kids be kids again."

At the same time, one of the many Democrats who are opposing the bill, Sen. Stephanie Flowers, opened up about the bill and exclaimed:

"It appears to me you’re trying to put a target on people’s backs that are not, according to you, normal.”

With the bill being passed, members of the community will not be allowed to host drag shows within 1,000 feet of schools, churches, parks, and libraries. Furthermore, as per Fox News, the much-talked-about bill defines drag shows as:

“Someone dancing, singing, lip-syncing, to an audience of two or more people while using a different gender identity than the one given at birth, and are 'using clothing, makeup, or other accessories that are traditionally worn by members of and are meant to exaggerate the gender identity of the performer’s opposite sex.'"

Furthermore, more than 20 bills have been presented to ban or restrict drag shows in nine states of the USA. The bill will be an add-on to the dozens of restrictions that already exist with regard to the community, which is what is infuriating individuals online.

