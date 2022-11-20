"They cancelled me for reason unknown": Chris Brown claims the AMAs scrapped his Michael Jackson tribute

American R&B singer Chris Brown is seemingly upset with the event organizers of the American Music Awards (AMAs). Brown stated that the event organizers canceled his Michael Jackson tribute performance, which he was planning to perform at the awards.

The New Flame singer took to Instagram to share a seven-minute clip of his rehearsals, wherein he is performing with other dancers on Michael Jackson’s hits, including Beat It, Bille Jean, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin', and Thriller.

He spoke against the event's organizers in the caption, noting:

“U SERIOUS?”

The artist continued in the comments:

“WOULD’VE been the AMA performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

This is the 50th edition of the AMAs, and will air on ABC starting at 8 pm ET. The awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Brown has received a nod for Favorite Male R&B Artist this year.

The event organizers are yet to release an official statement on why they canceled Brown's performance.

Fans angry over AMA’s decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute to Michael Jackson

Fans of the RnB singer took to social media to support the singer.

G E M 🪶 @GLAMbiana Chris Brown says this was suppose to be his ama performance Chris Brown says this was suppose to be his ama performance https://t.co/Q89cYV9hsr

Capricorn Menace @ByronGraffiti_ Chris Brown been minding his business for years I'm tired of this industry doing him dirty he a whole legend Chris Brown been minding his business for years I'm tired of this industry doing him dirty he a whole legend

kingjhaboy @kingjhaboy NOBODY could do a better MJ tribute then Chris Brown. If he ain't doing it just cancel the whole thing. NOBODY could do a better MJ tribute then Chris Brown. If he ain't doing it just cancel the whole thing.

Steven @bloggerstevenb The disrespect to want Chris Brown to perform, let him rehearse and waste his time and then cancel on him is next level. Explain yourselves, AMAs. The disrespect to want Chris Brown to perform, let him rehearse and waste his time and then cancel on him is next level. Explain yourselves, AMAs.

ʜᴇʟᴏ @hwloiza



“my daddy works so hard” The fact the Chris Brown was bringing his daughter to the rehearsals and she was probably going to the AMAs to watch her dad perform and now she won't be able, its really breaking my heart“my daddy works so hard” The fact the Chris Brown was bringing his daughter to the rehearsals and she was probably going to the AMAs to watch her dad perform and now she won't be able, its really breaking my heart 💔“my daddy works so hard” 😥 https://t.co/1BOu3bKIY7

Jason Lee @theonlyjasonlee We just shared the story about Chris Brown being canceled for “unknown reasons” by the AMA’s. Recently saw and spoke to Chris at Diddy’s birthday party. He seemed mad happy and in great space. He’s literally one of the most creative artists of this generation. This is unfair. We just shared the story about Chris Brown being canceled for “unknown reasons” by the AMA’s. Recently saw and spoke to Chris at Diddy’s birthday party. He seemed mad happy and in great space. He’s literally one of the most creative artists of this generation. This is unfair.

Steven @bloggerstevenb I'm sorry but Chris Brown performing at the AMAs would have been the highlight of the show. When you look at who is performing, it's boring without him. Also why let that man rehearse and then cancel on him? Your loss AMAs. I'm sorry but Chris Brown performing at the AMAs would have been the highlight of the show. When you look at who is performing, it's boring without him. Also why let that man rehearse and then cancel on him? Your loss AMAs.

Chris Brown discouraged comparisons with Michael Jackson earlier this year

Earlier this year, Chris Brown shut down comparisons with Michael Jackson. The singer at the time, in an interview with hip-hop artist Big Boy, said:

“I stay the h*ll up out of it… I kind of back off it. My personal take is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even being able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist. So I don’t know if they look at it as the Jordan/Kobe thing but I can’t even look at it—[Jackson’s] light years ahead.”

He further added:

“There is no competing with him. Hell no. I got shrines of this man hanging up in my house. H*ll naw, I ain’t better than Michael Jackson.”

The artist paid tribute to Michael Jackson in 2010, during the BET Awards. During the performance, Brown dressed up like Jackson, wearing a blue shirt, a black sequined jacket, black slacks, white socks, and black loafers, which Michael Jackson was famous for.

Chris Brown is considered to be one of the most influential and popular R&B singers of all time and has been hailed as the 'King of R&B' alongside Usher.

Brown previously said that he was only interested in battling himself:

“I’ma keep it a hundred. I’ve been talking to the people so we might figure something out but I ain’t gon’ say nothing yet.”

The artist has received various accolades, including a Grammy Award, eighteen BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and thirteen Soul Train Music Awards. Brown has collaborated with various multi-platinum artists, including Young Thug, Drake, Future, and Sage The Gemini, among others. The singer released his most recent album, titled Breezy, in June this year. The album featured singles, including Iffy and (WE) Warm Embrace.

