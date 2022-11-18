TXT to make debut appearance at 2022 American Music Awards

Billboard history-making K-pop group TXT (also referred to as Tomorrow X Together) will be making their first ever appearance at the acclaimed American Music Awards 2022.

On November 16, the award show confirmed that the HYBE artists will be walking the red carpet for the first time. To add to this achievement, the group is also nominated under AMA's new Favorite K-pop Artist category, along with BTS, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, and TWICE.

The American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022.

2022 witnessed TXT's global success, Lollapalooza appearance, EMA win, and more

2022 has been a great year for TXT. The fourth-generation band has been following in the footsteps of labelmates BTS, not just in terms of attending the AMAs but also in securing a number of firsts and achieving global recognition.

Their EP Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child broke all records to become the first K-pop album to chart for 14 straight weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 list. Record-breaking performances on the U.S. charts are one of the reasons the group secured an invite to attend the upcoming AMA's.

Shortly after the U.S. leg of their first ever world tour, ACT: LOVE SICK, the boys made their fans proud by scripting history at Lollapalooza, the biggest music festival in America. Appearing on Solana x Perry’s stage, TXT performed some of their smash hits, including Frost, Magic, Anti-Romantic and Valley of Lies, their English collaboration with rapper iann dior.

However, they were not done yet.

The Good Boy Gone Bad singers gave their fans yet another cause for celebration when they bagged the Best Asian Act award at the MTV Europe Music Awards. The win was even more special as they were the only Korean artists to be nominated for the award.

At the upcoming prominent Korean award show, MAMA 2022, the group racked up five nominations in the best male group, best dance performance male group, song of the year (Good Boy Gone Bad), artist of the year, and worldwide fans’ choice top 10 categories.

The boys will also be taking to the stage for a performance during the event, which will be held in Japan at the Osaka Kyocera Dome on November 29 and 30.

TXT announces comeback in January

In a recent HYBE community briefing, CEO Park Jiwon announced that the group consisting of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai will be releasing a new project in 2023.

Jiwon stated:

"BIGHIT MUSIC’s TXT will be opening the doors to the new year. TXT is scheduled to greet fans with their fifth mini album in January 2023."

The new release comes after a long nine-month break since the quintet’s highly successful fourth EP, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. Additional details about the genre, concept, title, and release date are yet to be released.

