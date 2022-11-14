MTV EMA 2022: BLACKPINK makes history, BTS, TXT, & SEVENTEEN bag awards

K-pop groups BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) shone brightly on the night of the MTV EMA 2022 (European Music Awards) held on November 13. The Pink Venom girl group and HOT boy group bagged two awards on the night, while the rest earned one each.

With two wins in Best Metaverse Performance and Best K-pop, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to win two trophies at the MTV EMA. The first award was won by the entire group, while LISA bagged the second.

MTV EMA 2022 awarded K-pop acts for their brilliance in not only K-pop centric award categories but also general awards. The ceremony was held in Düsseldorf, Germany, and featured the participation of the best global artists. Among them, South Korean idols bagged several awards and turned the night into an eventful journey for K-pop stans.

BTS won the MTV EMA 2022 award for Biggest Fans, marking their fifth consecutive win in the category. The septet was nominated for Best K-pop, Best Metaverse Performance, and Biggest Fans.

The Good Boy Gone Bad singers, TXT, also received their first MTV EMA trophy this year with the Best Asia Act award. This was the first time the quartet received an EMA nomination, and they successfully bagged a win.

The Best K-pop award went to LISA (BLACKPINK) as a soloist. The Pink Venom girl group won another award for the night with Best Metaverse Performance for their PUBG 2022 In-Game virtual concert.

The LALISA singer thanked fans for their support towards her first solo song and the group’s latest comeback. She said in her thanking speech:

“Your support for LALISA and our new album really means so much to me… I hope to see you at one of our shows on the BORN PINK tour””

SEVENTEEN also earned two awards, making them the most awarded K-pop group. They bagged the Best New Artist and Best PUSH Performance of the Year title at the MTV EMA 2022.

On the win, Joshua mentioned that the EMAs award has added another feather to their already incredible year:

“Thank you EMAs for this best new title [award]. This year meant a lot to us. We're back to touring, we met so many people around the world with new music and with this title added to the year, it'll be even more unforgettable.”

Vernon talked about the consistent growth and new heights they are reaching daily and expressed gratitude to the people who helped them on their journey. He said:

“It feels like we're reaching somewhere new everyday, places we never imagined we'd be and we thank everyone for helping us along the way.”

Performance team leader Hoshi closed off the speech by thanking their fandom, CARATs:

“Thank you again and shoutout to our CARATs for always being there for us. Hope you have the best night ever.”

Celebrations were on the K-pop side of Twitter as all fans came forward to congratulate BLACKPINK, BTS, TXT, and SEVENTEEN on their MTV EMA 2022 wins.

