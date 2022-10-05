BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK creates history as it becomes the only Female K-Pop group to spend two weeks in Top 4 of Billboard 200

BLACKPINK topped the Billboard 200 with their latest album BORN PINK. On October 2, Billboard confirmed BORN PINK to be in the Top 4 position on the charts for the week, which ends on October 8 - making it the first album by any female K-pop group to spend two weeks in the top five of the Billboard 200.

Last week, BLACKPINK also secured the No. 1 position on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart (the weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the USA), becoming the first to achieve this milestone.

More on BLACKPINK creating history with BORN PINK

BLACKPINK is also the only female K-pop artist to have two albums spend numerous weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts. BLACKPINK’s pre-release Pink Venom, which is also a part of BORN PINK, continues to achieve various milestones, including peaking on Billboard’s Hot 100.

For this week, Pink Venom has maintained its position at rank 87 on Billboard’s Hot 100, which is the single’s sixth week to be on the chart, making BLACKPINK the first group to achieve this in 2022. BLACKPINK has 4 four songs on the Global 200 chart this week - Shut Down peaked at rank 3, Pink Venom continues to peak at 10, and Typa Girl is at number 75.

Pink Venom also positioned itself in the World Digital Song Sales chart at rank 7. Meanwhile, BORN PINK ranks No. 1 on the Tastemaker Albums chart for the second week and No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart.

The girl group was also ranked No. 5 on Artist 100 this week. At the MTV Video Music Awards 2022, BLACKPINK won numerous accolades with BORN PINK, including their Pink Venom performance. The artists were also praised for their traditional flair in the music video for Pink Venom. Fans are looking forward to the group’s discography with the highest charting singles.

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie, are continuing with their solo projects as well. Whether it’s an endorsement or an acting project, Jisoo made headlines with Dior Spring Summer 2023 along with Natalie Portman earlier this week.

This week, Rosé also trended for her stunning appearance at the Yves Saint Laurent show while showcasing her deep friendships with Halsey, Bella Poarch, and DJ duo Simi in the Hollywood industry. On October 5, group member Jennie also stunned fans through her magnificent appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

billboard @billboard Lisa of BLACKPINK returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s #HotTrendingSongs chart (dated Oct. 8), powered by @Twitter , as “Lalisa” logs a fourth week at the summit. #BillboardNews Lisa of BLACKPINK returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s #HotTrendingSongs chart (dated Oct. 8), powered by @Twitter, as “Lalisa” logs a fourth week at the summit. #BillboardNews https://t.co/9f0KbzXrEa

According to Billboard, BLACKPINK rapper Lisa returned to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart this week with her solo album LALISA.

